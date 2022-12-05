Activision’s latest campaign multiplayer title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, has raised the bar for the series. Its developers have created a system that allows teams to customize weaponry and entirely change their essential attributes using numerous attachments. Each accessory improves or diminishes a weapon’s performance in a unique way.

The FSS OLE-V is an attachment in Modern Warfare 2 that can be used with several Assault Rifles. It is classified as a Laser category weapon. In this post, we’ll cover the FSS OLE-V Laser, its capabilities, and how to get it in the game.

Both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 feature ten distinct types of weapons. In order to gain access to some of these weapons, players must first meet certain requirements. However, others have a development that can help unlock many attachments and are thus made available by default.

Due to its rapid ADS and its ability to improve both aim stability and sprint-to-fire time, the FSS OLE-V Laser has become an integral feature of many weapon load-outs.

Gaining access to the FSS OLE-V Laser in Modern Warfare 2 is a breeze. To unlock the EBR-14 Marksman Rifle, players must spend several hours in any online game mode using it. At level 10, the attachments become available for use on all weapon systems for which it is designed.

When used against enemy Operators, the EBR-14 proves to be a formidable weapon. However, it has a negative impact on the user’s flexibility.

The Good and Chattels Of The FSS OLE-V Laser in Modern Warfare 2

Laser attachments usually make the weapons they are used with faster and more stable. Here is a list of the pros and cons of the FSS OLE-V Laser in Modern Warfare 2:

It increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed.

It improves targeting stability.

It increases sprint-to-fire speed.

The laser becomes visible when the player uses ADS.

The M4, Kastov 74u, TAQ-56, and Kastov 762 are ideal companions for the FSS OLE-V Laser. It’s useful in fast-paced situations but comes at the expense of a slot that might be used for a bigger magazine or a stronger stock.

Once unlocked, the weapons and attachments in Modern Warfare 2’s “weapon family system” can be utilized throughout many campaigns. As a result, players have more options for customizing their weapons when they combine different pieces of gear.

This concludes the tutorial on how to get the FSS OLE-V Laser attachment. Keep up with Phoneworld for news and weapon build guides for the newest Activision games as they become available.

