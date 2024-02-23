Apple has announced a major security upgrade for iMessage – protection against quantum computers. Ahead of iOS 17.4 arriving for all users, Apple has revealed what it calls the “most significant” cryptographic upgrade for iMessage called PQ3. The new iMessage quantum security is already available for iPhone in the iOS 17.4 beta.

Quantum computing represents a groundbreaking approach to processing, harnessing the unique physics of the ultrasmall. Although still in its early stages, it has the potential to execute new algorithms capable of breaking conventional encryption. This has raised concerns among security experts, who fear that malicious actors could exploit this technology to access private communications, whether it involves casual conversations among friends or the transmission of military orders.

How to Get iMessage Quantum Security on your iPhone

To enable iMessage quantum security, you can follow these steps:

1. Install the iOS 17.4 beta on your iPhone. You can find a full guide to get the free beta here.

2. Install the iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4, and watchOS 10.4 betas to upgrade on iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

3. Your iMessage will automatically be upgraded with PQ3 over time, or you can wait until the public release of iOS 17.4 in early March.

Apple has stated that there will be an automatic transition of iMessage conversations to the post-quantum encryption protocol, which will require both ends of the iMessages to be running iOS 17.4. Apple expects that the PQ3 upgrade will also fully replace the existing protocol within all supported conversations by the end of this year.

This upgrade is crucial in protecting against future quantum computer-based attacks, such as the “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” approach, where threat actors steal data now and decrypt it using more powerful computers in the future. iMessage quantum security (PQ3) helps safeguard against this vulnerability and more.

