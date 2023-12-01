How to Get Migration and Duplicate Certificates Online From Peshawar Board

Just like other educational boards in Pakistan, the Peshawar board also provide some online facilities to the students. For instance, you can apply for migration certificates, duplicate certificates, re-totalling of your marks and verifying documents online. In this article, we will tell you how to get migration and duplicate certificates from the Peshawar board online. We will discuss other online facilities in a separate blog.

You have to apply online and do not need to visit the head office to get the certificates. Peshawar board will post your documents at your postal address. So, it is necessary to double-check all the details you enter while filling out your application. So, let’s get started.

How to Get Migration Certificates Online From Peshawar Board

First of all, visit the official website of BISE Peshawar. Scroll down a bit to the student information corner. Here you will get some options available for online facilities. Select “Migration”.

Or you can simply click here to directly access the application form for the migration certificate. You will get a screen like this.

First of all, you have to select the Migration type. There are two options available; board to board and board to university. Now select class and enter all the required information on the form. You also have to upload the school leaving certificate in JPEG, JPG or PNG file formats.

After adding all the details click on submit button. Now, you have to enter the fee challan details and you are good to go.

Your application form will be processed after your fee verification in the bank. You will get the documents within one working day after verification of the fee and submission of the complete online application form.

Fee for Migration Certificate:

The fee for a migration certificate is Rs. 1000.

How to Get Duplicate Certificates Online From Peshawar Board

First of all, visit the official website of BISE Peshawar. Scroll down a bit to the student information corner. Here you will get some options available for online facilities. Select “Duplicate Document”

Or you can simply click here to direct access the application form for duplicate certificates. You will get a screen like this.

First of all, you have to select the Document type. There are three options available; Duplicate DMC, Duplicate Migration and Duplicate Certificate.

Now select class and enter all the required information on the form. After adding all the details click on submit button. Now, you have to enter the fee challan details.

Your application form will be processed after your fee verification in the bank. You will get the documents within one working day after verification of the fee and submission of the complete online application form.

Fee for Duplicate Certificates

The fee structure for documents is as follows,