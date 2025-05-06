How to Get More Kills in Warzone Without Camping?

Getting more kills in Warzone doesn’t mean you have to camp at exfils or hide in towers all match. Many players struggle with this balance – wanting to rack up eliminations without resorting to passive tactics. By changing your gameplay strategy and improving certain skills, you can significantly increase your kill count while maintaining an active, engaging playstyle.

Learning when to push and when to reposition is key to success. Too many players either play too aggressively or too passively. The sweet spot lies somewhere in between. You need to understand power positions on the map and how to use them temporarily without camping in one spot the entire game.

Team coordination also plays a huge role in getting more kills. When you communicate effectively with teammates, you can coordinate pushes, create crossfires, and take advantage of enemy mistakes. This approach is far more effective than everyone doing their own thing or sitting in the same building waiting for enemies to walk by.

Mastering Warzone Maps and Modes

Knowing the battleground gives you a massive edge in Warzone. The players who consistently rack up kills understand every corner of the map and how each game mode operates.

Map Awareness and Control

In Warzone, map knowledge is your secret weapon. Learn the high-traffic areas where enemies frequently pass through. These are perfect spots to position yourself for multiple kills.

Memorize building layouts and identify which ones offer the best visibility and cover. The Airport tower in Verdansk and the Prison rooftop in Rebirth Island give excellent sightlines without forcing you to camp.

Always note circle patterns. The gas pushes players in predictable directions – use this to your advantage by positioning ahead of time.

Master verticality too. In Warzone 2.0, using tactical sprint and mantling to access unexpected high points can surprise enemies looking at ground level.

Use ping system effectively to communicate enemy locations with teammates:

Yellow ping for locations

Red ping for enemies

Blue ping for loot

Understanding your surroundings doesn’t just help with movement—it also makes it easier to outplay enemies in Warzone with radar hacks and other advanced tools that reveal positioning. When you combine that intel with map mastery, you’re always one step ahead in engagements.

Understanding Multiplayer Modes

Different Warzone modes require unique strategies. In Battle Royale, early aggression is key – grab a weapon and hunt players before they set up.

Rebirth Island matches move faster than standard BR. Focus on quick rotations and constant movement. The respawn mechanic means camping rarely pays off.

DMZ offers unique kill opportunities. While contracts aren’t always necessary, they draw players to predictable locations.

For team modes, coordinate your loadout roles:

One player with sniper support

One with close-range SMG

One with mid-range tactical rifle

When playing Plunder or Blood Money, focus on hot zones marked in red on the map. These areas guarantee action and quick kill opportunities.

Optimizing Loadouts and Equipment

Your loadout choices will make or break your aggressive playstyle. The right weapons and equipment can give you the edge needed to rack up kills without hiding in corners.

Choosing the Right Weapons and Perks

Forget what the meta slaves tell you. Pick weapons that match your movement style, not just what’s trending. Assault rifles like the M4A1 and XM4 give you versatility at multiple ranges. SMGs – MP5 or MAC-10 – are essential for close-quarter fights when pushing buildings.

Always run Overkill as your first perk to carry two primary weapons. No excuses. Ghost comes later from a second loadout. For the rest, choose perks that enhance awareness: High Alert warns you when enemies spot you, and Tracker shows footprints of nearby enemies.

Your weapon attachments matter. Prioritize ADS speed and movement over recoil control. You’re moving constantly, not mounting and camping.

Utilizing Equipment and Killstreaks Effectively

Heartbeat sensors are for campers. Real killers use stun grenades to push rooms and disable enemies. Thermites and semtex grenades can flush out enemies hiding behind cover.

Use your tactical equipment before every engagement. Don’t save it – most players die with unused equipment.

For killstreaks, UAVs are non-negotiable. Stack them with your team for Advanced UAVs that reveal everyone’s position. Precision Airstrikes aren’t for kills – use them to force enemies to move from strong positions.

Self-revive is a waste of cash early game. Buy a UAV instead and push teams while you have information advantage. When money flows later, then grab self-revive.

Field upgrades like Dead Silence and Stopping Power should be saved for aggressive pushes, not defensive plays.

Strategic Gameplay Tactics

Winning in Warzone requires more than just good aim. You need smart tactics that put you in position to get kills while staying alive longer.

Enemy Engagement and Movement

Always check your minimap regularly. It’s your radar for nearby threats and opportunities. When enemies fire unsuppressed weapons, they appear as red dots – that’s your chance to hunt them down.

Move with purpose. Random running gets you killed. Instead, use tactical sprinting between cover points. This keeps you mobile while minimizing exposure.

Master the art of sliding around corners. This makes you harder to hit and gives you a split-second advantage in firefights.

When engaging enemies, aim for headshots. They deal more damage and can reduce time-to-kill dramatically. Practice controlling recoil by starting at chest level and letting it rise to the head.

Use flash bangs to disorient enemies before pushing. A blinded opponent is easy prey when you rush them with precise movements.

Leveraging the Environment

The map is your greatest weapon. Use high ground whenever possible. It gives you better visibility and harder-to-hit angles on enemies below.

Buildings aren’t just for campers. Clear a structure, then use the roof as your personal power position. Drop a marker on the ground floor to guard against enemies coming up behind you.

Learn to use cover effectively. Never stand in the open. Always have something to duck behind when shots come your way.

Gas movement creates opportunities. Position yourself where enemies will be forced to run from the closing circle. This puts them at a disadvantage as they move into your established position.

Use vehicles strategically – not just for transportation. They can provide mobile cover or create distractions when you need to reposition.

Economic Strategy in Warzone

Money talks in Warzone. Your ability to manage cash resources directly impacts your firepower, survivability, and overall kill count. Smart economic play creates opportunities for more engagements on your terms.

Accumulating and Spending Cash Wisely

Start with efficient looting. Don’t waste time in picked-over areas – move to less contested locations to secure early cash. Loot crates yield more money than floor loot, so prioritize buildings with multiple crates.

Break cash thresholds strategically. $4,000 gets you a self-revive, $6,000 a loadout drop, and $10,000 can bring back teammates. Always maintain a $4,000 reserve after buying your essentials.

Buy stations are high-traffic areas. Use them quickly or secure the area first. The best times to visit are early game or during circle rotations when players are focused elsewhere.

Smart purchases that increase kill potential:

UAVs to hunt nearby enemies

Precision airstrikes for third-partying fights

Advanced UAVs for late-game dominance

Understanding and Completing Contracts

Contracts deliver both cash and strategic advantages. Bounties not only pay well but mark enemy locations – perfect for aggressive players seeking kills.

Most Wanted contracts put a target on your back but offer huge payouts. Take these when you need fast cash and are confident in your positioning.

Scavenger contracts provide consistent cash through multiple crates. Each box contains money plus valuable equipment. They’re ideal for early game economic buildup.

Supply Run contracts give discounted purchases at Buy Stations. Use these to get UAVs at reduced costs, creating more opportunities to locate and eliminate enemies.

The real power move? Chain contracts together. Complete a Scavenger, use that cash for a UAV, then pursue the Bounty it reveals. This contract sequencing maximizes both your economic and kill potential.

This article is a guest contribution and does not necessarily reflect the views of PhoneWorld. The content has been provided by an external contributor.