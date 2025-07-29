How to Get PKR 100,000 for Converting Your Petrol Bike to Electric in Punjab

There is a good news for bike riders in Punjab. The government is now offering PKR 100,000 in cash to anyone who converts their petrol bike to an electric bike in Punjab. The offer is part of the new Green Credit Program, aimed at cutting down air pollution and promoting clean energy.

The process of getting the cash incentive is quite simple. Here is a step-by-step guide to follow:

Step 1: Convert Your Petrol Bike to Electric in Punjab

The first step to qualify for the cash incentive is to convert your petrol motorcycle into an electric one. This can be done using EV conversion kits that replace the fuel engine with an electric motor and battery. The conversion must meet government-approved standards.

Step 2: Register Online

Once your bike is converted, visit the official Green Credit Program website: greencredit.punjab.gov.pk

Fill out the form and upload the required documents showing your conversion.

Step 3: Get Approved and Paid

Once your application is approved, the government will send you PKR100,000 as a reward. This money is a one-time grant meant to cover your conversion cost and encourage more people to go electric.

Why Is Punjab Offering This?

The government of Punjab has taken this initiative to overcome the air pollution that is increasing at an alarming rate. Most of the pollution in Punjab’s cities comes from vehicles, especially petrol bikes so, by switching to electric, riders can:

Reduce smog

Lower fuel costs

Help clean the air

Cut carbon emissions

This is not just about giving money. It’s about giving people the chance to do the right thing for the environment, and get rewarded for it. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

What Is the Green Credit Program?

The Green Credit Program is Punjab’s new eco-reward system, which is part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s green vision for the province. It gives people points called “green credits” for doing things that help the environment, such as:

Planting trees

Using LED lights

Adopting parks or green spaces

Converting to electric vehicles

Final Word

Going green will not only help preserve the environment, but it will also ease the burden of high fuel costs on the public while providing a one-time incentive as well. So, if you ride a motorbike and want to save money (and the environment), this might be the perfect time to go electric and get rewarded.

ALSO READ: BYD Confirms First Made-in-Pakistan EV by 2026