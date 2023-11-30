How to Get Your NOC and Duplicate Certificates from Lahore Board?

If you are a student of the Lahore board and have lost your result card or other important documents and do not know how to get the duplicate document, then this article is for you. In this article, we will tell you how you can get duplicate certificates from the Lahore board in a simple and easy way. Not only this, but if you are looking for an easy way to get an NOC/Migration certificate you are at the right place. We will also tell you how to get an NOC/ Migration certificate from the Lahore Board.

Before we get started, it is advisable to provide your correct and complete postal address, otherwise, you will not get your documents.

How to Get an NOC/ Migration Certificate from the Lahore Board?

First, you must visit the e-portal of BISE Lahore, for this click here.

After clicking on the link, you will get a screen like this. You have to fill out all the required information correctly.

You will get four options of NOC category; Board to board, board to university, college to college and school to school. You can select the desired option. After filling out all the data click on the “Proceed Next” button at the bottom.

Now you will get an application form. Download it.

Submit Fee through HBL branch / HBL Konnect / 1-Bill on downloaded Application Form

Now, you have to stamp your Application Form, from both Heads of institution (School To School / College To College)

Now, you have to post the stamped application form at 86-Mozang Road, Lahore. You can also visit the BISE Facilitation Center and bring the application form by yourself.

At the facilitation center, you will get the NOC/Migration certificate within 30 minutes. However, if you post your application, you will get an NOC/Migration certificate in 3 working days.

NOC/ Migration Certificate Fee:

NOC (Board To Board / Board To University) Fee: Rs 2500

Migration Certificate(Local) Fee: Rs 4800

Migration Certificate(Other) Fee: Rs 3000

How to get a Duplicate/Triplicate Certificate from the Lahore Board?

You have to submit your request online. For this, visit the e-portal of BISE Lahore.

Here you will get a screen like this. Select the document type and click on the “Proceed Next” button.

Now you will get an application form. Download it.

Submit Fee through HBL branch / HBL Konnect / 1-Bill on downloaded Application Form.

You have to attach two clear copies of the Result Card / Certificate, two Passport size Photographs(Passing year before 2007 only)

Now, you have to post the application form along with the required documents at 86 Mozang Road, Lahore. You will get the duplicate certificates in 3 working days. However, other documents may take up to 7 working days.

You can also bring your application form along with an Authority Letter (in case of a Regular Student) from the relevant Institute and get on spot Duplicate Result Card at the BISE Facilitation Center within 30 minutes.

Fee for Duplicate Certificates: