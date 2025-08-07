The Government of Punjab has launched an easy and efficient way for people to receive their Zakat funds. If you are eligible, you can now collect your zakat amount directly through JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest fintech platform. You don’t need to go to any office or wait in long lines. Just take your original CNIC and visit a nearby JazzCash agent to receive your payment. Here’s how to get Zakat funds from JazzCash in Punjab.

How to Get Zakat Funds from JazzCash in Punjab

Step 1: Wait for the SMS Notification

The Zakat & Ushr Department of Punjab identifies eligible people for zakat funds. If you are one of them, you will receive an SMS on your mobile phone.

This SMS will confirm your eligibility and let you know that your Zakat amount is ready for collection.

Step 2: Take Your CNIC

Once you receive the message, make sure to carry your original CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card).

You don’t need to fill out any forms or bring extra documents. The CNIC is enough to get verified and receive your payment.

Step 3: Visit a Nearby JazzCash Agent

Go to the nearest JazzCash agent in your area. JazzCash has over 20,000 biometric-enabled agents across Punjab, so you’ll likely find one nearby—even in remote or rural areas.

You can also use the JazzCash app or website to locate the closest agent.

Step 4: Biometric Verification

At the JazzCash agent shop, your fingerprint will be verified through a biometric system. This step ensures that the funds are handed over only to the rightful person.

The process is quick, safe, and secure.

Step 5: Collect Your Zakat Amount

Once your identity is verified, you will immediately receive your Zakat funds in cash from the agent. That’s it — no long waiting, no extra charges, and no hassle.

Who Can Get Zakat Funds?

This system is designed to help those who need financial support the most. Categories include:

People needing Guzara (livelihood) allowance

Persons with disabilities (PWDs)

Individuals applying for marriage support

Guzara and PWD recipients will get payments twice a year, while marriage support is a one-time fund.

Why JazzCash?

JazzCash was chosen as a digital partner because of its wide reach, secure systems, and fast service. It ensures that people across Punjab — even in far-flung areas — can access their Zakat without delays or complications.

This system also reduces the chances of fraud and makes the whole process more transparent and trustworthy.

So, check your SMS, grab your CNIC, and head to the nearest JazzCash agent to get your zakat — quickly, safely, and with dignity.