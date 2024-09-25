Customizing your iPhone’s Home Screen has always been fun! Isn’t it? It is a way to personalize your device according to your taste. The cherry on top is that iOS 18 has made it even easier to clean up your Home Screen by hiding app labels. Whether you prefer a sleek, minimalist look or simply want to declutter, this iOS 18 feature gives you more control over your icons. For people running iOS 17 or older, there’s a workaround using the Shortcuts app. Let’s dig into how to hide app names on your iPhones?

Hiding App Labels in iOS 18

If you’re using iOS 18, hiding app labels is quite easy. Just long-press anywhere on your Home Screen until the app icons start jiggling, hinting that you’re in edit mode. In the top-left corner, you’ll find an “Edit” button. After tapping this, select “Customize” from the menu that pops up.

A panel will appear from the bottom. It is actually where the magic happens. Select the “Large” option. This switches your icons to a bigger size, automatically dismissing the labels from the Home Screen. If you don’t like the large icons, you can always revert by selecting the “Small” option to restore the labels.

Furthermore, you can remove the Search button by going to Settings > Home Screen & App Library and toggling off Show on Home Screen.

Customizing Home Screen on iOS 17 & Older Versions

For iPhone users on iOS 17 or earlier, hiding app labels isn’t as simple. However, it is not impossible. There’s a Shortcuts app, using which you can create custom shortcuts for each app you want to hide. It is time-consuming, but an effective method for creating a clean Home Screen.

Open the Shortcuts app and tap the “+” icon to create a new shortcut.

Select Add Action, choose Scripting, then pick the Open App action.

Choose an app from the list that you’d like to hide.

To add this shortcut to your Home Screen, tap the shortcut name at the top and select Add to Home Screen.

Use blank spaces for the shortcut name to make it invisible and tap Add.

You’ve now created an icon with no visible name. Repeat this process for every app on your Home Screen that you want to hide.

iOS 18’s large icon mode is simple and effective. However, it doesn’t remove app labels from Spotlight search results or the App Library. The Shortcuts method works nicely for older iOS versions, however, it can be boring and won’t completely hide app names in searches or libraries. Anyhow, both methods offer a way to reach a minimalist aesthetic and bring a unique look to your iPhone.

