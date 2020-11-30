How to Increase Nayatel Monthly Volume Limit

Increase Nayatel Monthly Volume

Nayatel is one of Pakistan’s leading internet service providers. The operator only works in four major cities of Pakistan – Faisalabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Nayatel offers great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. The company offers a variety of limited and unlimited internet packages. However, if you run out of volume and want extra data, here are some offers for you. Now get extra volume buckets to increase your Nayatel monthly volume space up to 100 GBs at an affordable price.

Here is How to Increase Nayatel Monthly Volume Limit

Nayatel offers a variety of extra GBs for its unlimited and other packages. Users can select any of them as per their desire.

Extra GBs for Unlimited Bundles:

Extra GBsPrice (Rs.)
250 GB500
500 GB1000
1000 GB1500

Extra GBs for Other Bundles:

Extra GBsPrice (Rs.)
8 GB99
25 GB249
45 GB399
70 GB599
100 GB799

Terms and Conditions:

  • Extra GBs are transferable.
  • Unconsumed GBs will be carried forward to next month.
  • Multiple GBs package can be subscribed at a time.
  • Charges are exclusive of Government taxes & are non-refundable.
  • Extra GB(s) is only available for Home packages

