Nayatel is one of Pakistan’s leading internet service providers. The operator only works in four major cities of Pakistan – Faisalabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Nayatel offers great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. The company offers a variety of limited and unlimited internet packages. However, if you run out of volume and want extra data, here are some offers for you. Now get extra volume buckets to increase your Nayatel monthly volume space up to 100 GBs at an affordable price.

Here is How to Increase Nayatel Monthly Volume Limit

Nayatel offers a variety of extra GBs for its unlimited and other packages. Users can select any of them as per their desire.

Extra GBs for Unlimited Bundles:

Extra GBs Price (Rs.) 250 GB 500 500 GB 1000 1000 GB 1500

Extra GBs for Other Bundles:

Extra GBs Price (Rs.) 8 GB 99 25 GB 249 45 GB 399 70 GB 599 100 GB 799