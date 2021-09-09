The much-awaited Android 12 public beta is now available as per the announcement at Google I/O 2021. The people who have tried it have come with the opinion that everyone should try it if they have an eligible device. The good is that you don’t have to go through the tricky steps in order to get it, in fact, the overall procedure is quite easy and you can easily enroll to receive the update through just a few clicks from your desktop or mobile browser. It will just take few minutes to install it on your phone.

When you set up the Android 12 beta, you will receive future beta updates to the Operating System including the revelation of the final release date. However, before shifting to beta, you should know that the beta is unfinished software so it might have some bugs as well which will be fixed by the launch. However, to try it out and be the first to have amazing features, one needs to compromise.

How to install Android 12 public beta on Phone?

Upon setting up Android 12 beta on your device, you will be able to receive all the future beta updates to the OS and also will be notified regarding the final release which is the best thing. Also, make sure the device data is backed up on the cloud.

However, before going into the details of how to get the Android 12 beta, let’s see if your device is eligible or not

Phones Currently Eligible With Android 12 Beta?

Pixel 3, 3 XL

Pixel 3A, 3A XL

Pixel 4, 4 XL

Pixel 4A, 4A 5G

Pixel 5

Asus Zenfone 8

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro (model CPH2173)

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Vivo iQOO 7

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11I, Mi 11X Pro

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

as well as models from Sharp, Tecno, and Realme

How to Install ANDROID 12 BETA

Getting this software on your phone requires few clicks to a whole set of steps. Installing Android 12 beta on the supported Google Pixel phones is the easiest.

How you get this software on your phone ranges from requiring just a few clicks to something more involved. For this beta download, it’s considerably easier to get the Android 12 beta on one of the supported Google Pixel phones.

So if you are about to install it on a Pixel device, start by visiting the Android 12 beta site and enroll your phone in the beta. You can see your phone listed upon clicking on the “view your eligible devices”. You will receive a notification on your phone when the software is ready to install. However, if you have not received any notification, you can also check manually. For that, open the settings menu on your phone and then head to System > System Update. Tap “Check for update” to see if you can download the new software.

If still nothing happens, the only option left is to wait. Though usually, we get a beta update in devices within minutes of enrolling however one time it took me some days to get the beta update. However, Google has ensured that it might take around 24 hours for the software to be ready to install on your phone so wait patiently.

Other devices like OnePlus, Realme, and others are different when it comes to software updates so for that follow the instructions on each page, as the process for installation differs depending on the manufacturer.

Also Read: Android 12 Update lets you play games before they finish Downloading