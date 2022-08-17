How to install Android 13 on Pixel

Google confirmed on August 15th, 2022, that the Android 13 update will begin trickling out across its Pixel smartphone range. However, as is typical with Android upgrades, this does not guarantee that if you have a qualified Pixel device (a Pixel 4 or newer, in essence), you will instantly see the update accessible. Google frequently takes several weeks to incorporate the update to all devices. Here’s how you can install Android 13 on Pixel.

Advertisement

What Google Pixel devices are compatible with Android 13?

While Google is improving its overall support timeframes, Pixel devices still only receive significant upgrades every three years. Having said that, there are nine devices that are eligible for 13. That includes:

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4/XL

5G Pixel 4a

Pixel 5

5a Pixel

Pixel 6a

Pixel 6/Pro

Installing Android 13 on Pixel

Using the system’s built-in update tool is the simplest way to download new OS update on your Google Pixel smartphone. To download the update, navigate to Settings > System > System Update on your device. A short tap of the “check for update” button should bring up the update.

This should have the update downloaded and installed on your device within a few hours, but it might take up to a number of days. Also, because the update is installed in the background while your phone is still turned on and deployed with a subsequent reboot, the installation procedure takes a little longer this way.