How to Instantly Report Crimes in Islamabad Using the ‘1 Info’ App

Islamabad Police has launched a new mobile application called ‘1 Info’, making it easier for citizens to report crimes, emergencies, and suspicious activities in real time. The app is designed to strengthen coordination between the police and the public, ensuring quicker responses and enhanced safety across the capital.

Available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the app offers a simple and user-friendly interface. With just a few taps, residents can alert authorities about any incident, helping maintain law and order more effectively.

How to Use the ‘1 Info’ App

Download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store by searching for ‘1 Info – Islamabad Police’. Register your account using your mobile number and basic details for verification. Select the report type – choose whether you want to report a crime, emergency, or suspicious activity. Add details – briefly describe the situation and, if possible, attach photos or videos for clarity. Send alert – tap the submit button to instantly notify Islamabad Police. Your location will automatically be shared for faster response. Receive updates – once your report is submitted, you can track its progress and receive follow-up notifications from the authorities.

Officials stated that the ‘1 Info’ app reflects the department’s vision to make Islamabad a safer and more connected city. It empowers citizens to take part in community policing by providing real-time information to law enforcement officers.

Recently, Islamabad Police also urged citizens to beware of fake calls and SMS scams, reminding everyone not to share personal or financial information with unknown sources. Users are encouraged to report such incidents directly through the ‘1 Info’ app or visit the official Islamabad Police website for further guidance.

With this initiative, Islamabad Police has taken another step toward digital policing, making crime reporting faster, transparent, and more reliable for everyone.

