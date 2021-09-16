How to join the Samsung One UI 4 beta program?

Samsung has recently announced the One UI 4 beta program. This new program is based on Android 12 and it brings plenty of new features that were much awaited. It has also come up with some design upgrades.

The One UI beta program is owned by Samsung and is released as a part of Samsung’s testing program to get feedback from users before the final version of the software comes into the market. The latest One UI beta program gives you the experience of all the new features that the Korean company is planning to offer in the stable version. While many would be thinking that why should they become part of the testing phase, I believe everyone wants to be the first one to get the amazing features to their devices.

Currently, I do not own a Samsung device but when I had it I always wanted to be the first one to try the amazing features coming my way.

What’s New?

The One UI user interface has brought a unified mobile experience for Galaxy smartphones. This time the company has focused on simplified and streamlined interactions and a clean and elegant design. The participants will be able to enjoy comprehensive customization capabilities and privacy controls that empower them to design their ideal mobile experience. Moreover, the multiple themes of options let users get the customized look and functionality of their device, giving them tools to configure their home screens, icons, notifications, wallpapers, and much more.

For those who are planning to signup for the One UI Beta Program, the overall process is quite easy. So to get a great experience, you need to download the Samsung Members app.

When you are done, follow the steps listed below to join the beta program.