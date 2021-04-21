Telenor 4G is a premium telecom service provider operating in Pakistan. Telenor is a multicultural and international organization with more than 22,000 employees working as part of Telenor’s DNA. Though, they all have one common objective that is to empower societies with the latest technologies and services due to which it has become a renowned company over the years. Telenor also offers a number of packages for its valuable customers because of which it has a huge user base. However, this article is comprised of a guide that will tell you how to load Telenor card or recharge your Telenor number.

How to Load Telenor Card? 5 Ways to Recharge your Telenor Number

Method 1 (Scratch Card Method):

Visit the nearest retail shop and purchase a Telenor card.

Now open the phone dialer on your phone.

Dial *555* followed by the number written on the scratch card and then dial #.

Afterward, tap on the call icon, and the Telenor card will be loaded successfully.

How to Recharge Telenor Number Via Easypaisa App?

Method 2 (Through Easypaisa app):

The Easypaisa app can also be utilized for sending credit on your Telenor number. Follow these steps to send the balance on the Telenor number.

First, launch the Easypaisa application on your smartphone and sign in.

From the main menu, tap on Easyload as shown in the given image.

Afterward, enter your phone number and click on next as illustrated in the image.

Now from the list of telecom operators, select Telenor.

Finally, enter the amount you want to send on your Telenor number. After entering your Telenor number, click on next, and your Telenor number would be recharged successfully.

Do you want to know how to make an Easypaisa Account? Read our guide to know more: How to create an Easypaisa account?

Method 3 (Through My Telenor App):

Install the ‘My Telenor App’ from the App Store or Play Store and set it up by making an account and undergo the verification process through an OTP.

After installation, launch the ‘My Telenor App.’ On the home page of the app, you will see the recharge option, click on it.

Afterward, select the ‘pay by scratch card’ option.

Now enter your number along with 14 digits code on your scratch card and tap on recharge to complete the process.

Method 4 (Through online account on the website):

You can also use Telenor’s official website to recharge your number. But you will have to make a Telenor Connect account which will facilitate you with a number of different services including recharge, paying your postpaid bills, etc.

Terms and Conditions:

Always login to your online account using https://www.telenor.com.pk/login/

Do not click on links or attachments in the emails/social media platforms that are not from a genuine source

Please be careful with suspicious emails and websites that attempt to infect your machine with malware or attempt to get your confidential information.

Do not share any code that you receive through an SMS with anyone.

5th Method (Through JazzCash App):

The users can also use the Easypaisa app to send balance or recharge their Telenor number through the Jazz cash application. So just download the JazzCash app from the play store or App store and make an account. Then from the main menu, tap on easyload. Then enter your phone number, amount, and choose Telenor, and tap on next to recharge Telenor number through the jazz cash app.

Check out? Telenor YouTube Packages – Daily, Weekly, & Monthly Offers