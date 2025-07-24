How to Lock Your Windows PC from Your Phone After Microsoft’s New Update?

Microsoft has taken another step toward seamless device integration and improved security by upgrading its Link to Windows app for Android. The latest update allows users to remotely lock their Windows PC directly from their smartphones. This new feature addresses a long-standing gap in remote device control and adds a valuable tool for users concerned about securing their PC when away from their desk. The functionality mimics modern smart car systems, where remote access is becoming the norm. While Windows already offered features like Dynamic Lock, which automatically locks your PC when your phone moves out of Bluetooth range, this new option gives users manual control to lock their PC anytime, from anywhere.

What’s New in the Link to Windows App?

As reported by Windows Central and Android Authority, the latest version of the Link to Windows app (version 1.25071.165 or higher) now includes a dedicated “Lock PC” button. Once configured, users can tap this option on their Android phone to instantly lock their linked Windows PC.

The app update also introduces a cleaner, more organized interface. Microsoft appears to be redesigning the experience to give users easier access to remote PC functions and tighter integration between Android and Windows platforms.

How to Set It Up

To enable this feature, follow these steps:

Update the Link to Windows app to version 1.25071.165 or newer. On your Windows PC, go to, Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Mobile Devices > Manage Devices Enable the option labeled Remote PC Controls. Open the Link to Windows app on your Android phone. Tap the newly available “Lock PC” button.

Your PC will lock immediately, just as if you had pressed Windows + L on the keyboard.

How It Works

This feature requires your PC to be powered on and connected to the internet. Once you issue the lock command from your phone, the action is executed via your Microsoft account. The setup is secure and mirrors the mechanism used by Microsoft’s “Find My Device” web portal, though now it’s far more convenient via mobile.

Why It’s Useful

Unlike the Dynamic Lock feature, which only works when your phone’s Bluetooth disconnects from the PC, this new method allows manual locking regardless of your distance from the machine. It’s especially useful if you forget to lock your PC at the office or need to secure it while traveling.

This enhancement also addresses a broader issue: the interaction between Android phones and Windows PCs has mostly been one-sided. Previously, users could view messages, photos, and call logs from the Phone Link app on Windows, but had limited control from the phone side. This update marks a shift, giving more functionality to Android users on the go.

Final Thoughts

With security becoming increasingly important in today’s digital environment, the ability to lock your PC remotely offers peace of mind. Microsoft’s effort to improve cross-device experiences is clearly visible, and this update makes the Link to Windows app more powerful and practical.

As the ecosystem evolves, users can expect even more features that bridge the gap between phones and PCs—ensuring safety, convenience, and productivity no matter where you are.

