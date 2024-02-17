How To Make Calls & Texts From Phones With Out Cell Service

Smartphones are no doubt an integral part of our lives. We all use handsets for much more than just making calls and sending text messages. Isn’t it? However, imagine if you suddenly find yourself in a place with little or no cell service. How would you make calls or texts? Don’t worry, there are different ways to make calls and send texts without cell phone service. Let’s dig into them:

How To Make Calls & Texts When There Are No Cellular Signals?

1. Wi-Fi Calling or Texting:

The best way to make calls or texts without cellular service is to use Wi-Fi calling. If your smartphone is connected to Wi-Fi, you can use the internet connection to do whatever you want to. Whether you want to make calls, texts, or anything, WiFi can help you without relying on your cellular network. iOS and Android Phones support Wi-Fi calling from many carriers. All you need is to check whether your service provider supports this feature or not. To enable Wi-Fi calling, head to the phone settings and find the option to turn on Wi-Fi calling.

In the same way, you can send text messages over Wi-Fi without depending on your cellular network. There are several messaging apps that you can download. WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram are among the top apps that allow you to send texts over Wi-Fi.

2. Use Google Voice Account:

You need three things to make calls and texts without cell service:

A free Google Account.

A free Google Voice number.

The Google Voice app for Android or iPhone

First of all, set up your Google Voice Account. Head over to the Google Voice homepage on your computer and tap on “For Personal Use” to get started. Click on “Web” from the dropdown menu. Follow the prompts to choose a phone number that fits you. During setup, you’ll be requested to link an existing number to Google Voice. After that, Unlink Your Number From Google Voice so that don’t have to worry about getting calls on both numbers.

Install the Google Voice app on your iPhone or Android handset. Sign in with the same Google account that you used to register for a Voice number. Make sure to skip “Link This Device to Google Voice” during setup. It will ensure that calls to your Google Voice number will go to the Google Voice app. Secondly, “Making and Receiving Calls” should be set to “Prefer Wi-Fi and Mobile Data.” And here you go! Now you can make calls and texts without cellular service.

3. Use a Satellite Phone:

This is the most expensive option, however, if you find yourself in remote areas with no cell service, then a satellite phone is the best way to go. These gadgets allow you to use satellite connections to make calls and send messages from anywhere in the world. However, they are quite expensive for a normal person to buy. The call and text message rates are also very high.