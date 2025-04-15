PUBGM and the government of Pakistan have now collaborated to educate the people of Pakistan on game design under the PM Youth Program. This new initiative will educate young individuals in game designing, creative development, and enhancing player experience. Moreover, WOW Gamecraft is now on the PM Youth Program on YouTube. You can start your game design journey today.

How to Make Money in Gaming with PUBGM and the PM Youth Program

Developers and gamers will get to know how to develop professional games like PUBG Mobile. Moreover, the youth will be able to explore careers in game development, animation, and interactive storytelling.

How to Enrol into the Program:

If you are one of those who love playing games and want to learn how to develop them, this program is for you. To enrol on this program, you have to download the Digital Youth Hub App from the Google Play Store/Apple App Store.

After downloading the app, create an account on it, and you are all set to enrol into your favourite program.

How This Initiative Will Help the Youth:

This program will boost digital literacy, creativity, and innovation. It aligns with the government’s broader vision of equipping youth with future-ready skills in emerging technologies. With the growing gaming market, you can start earning after becoming a Pro in game development.

This partnership highlights the growing recognition of the gaming sector as a serious career path and economic contributor. With Pakistan’s young population and increasing internet penetration, this initiative will unlock immense potential in tech and creative industries.

Under this initiative, the new generation of developers and creators will get ready to compete on the global stage.

See Also: PUBG MOBILE, reveals exciting new features in its Version 3.7 Update coinciding with its 7th anniversary