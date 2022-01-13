How to Make Personal Information More Secure on WhatsApp

In the recent times the most popular app is WhatsApp. So nearly everyone has an account on the platform. Everyone is connected. But it does not mean that everyone should be in command of each other’s personal information. To know whether our number is saved by someone whom we do not approve of, will be helpful. Though on WhatsApp our messages are “end-to-end encrypted”, but it still does not give this information to know who has our number. Below we will discuss a few steps which can help us know who has our number and who does not.

First the user must create a broadcast list, and circulate a message in the broadcast. Now the user needs to wait till the message is read by the recipients.

Now click on the message and go to “info” option. There the user can see the recipients who have received our message with grey double clicks on the number and who has read the message with blue double clicks on the number. This “info” option is given even for those WhatsApp numbers which are not even saved in or phone

Now if the user wants to limit their public profile and personal information, its best to change the privacy settings; by doing so the user consciously decide who gets the privilege to see the user’s connection time, profile photo and status. Only two options are given by WhatsApp i.e. “only my contacts” or ” Nobody”. Whatever option is selected, it will affect al the contacts.

If the security concern is not resolved by practicing the above steps, then the phone number who has your contact can be blocked. For blocking a contact the user first have to save the number and then “Block” option.

Although, communication is literally at fingertips and it is very easy to stay connected but the security and privacy problems have increased. Now one can never be fully secure.

