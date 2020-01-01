How To Make Your Own Mobile App In A Simple Way

Why would you like to build a mobile app? Want to ride the wave of other entrepreneurs, or have you encountered an issue you feel you can solve? The answer to this question will decide whether or not the mobile app is going to succeed.

Here’s a guide to get you going, but remember that it might not work for all. This is the product of more than three years of experience working with entrepreneurs to help them build and market their mobile apps. Take from it what best suits or follows your strategy to the hilt. Starting is the important part.

Step 1: Get an idea or a problem

If you’ve got an idea for an app, go to step two. If not, please read on. Would you like to build an app, but have no idea of an interface? What you really need is trouble and it’s everywhere!

Successful entrepreneurs solve issues in a way we couldn’t imagine. Each product and service you use has been developed to solve a problem as you look around you. You decided to get quicker from place to place, you got a car. You decided to get quicker from one country to another, you had aircraft.

Step 2: Identify the need

Validation will show that there is a need for your product. Using the Google Keyword Planner app, you can verify your idea by searching for the number of people looking for what you are trying to do. You may also be able to build a landing page to illustrate your app idea widely and gain attention from the user through an email signup.

Step 3: Lay out the flow and features

Validating the idea for an app means you have something users want to use. Now is the time to describe your product on a chart, or use a wireframing device if you want to go the extra mile.

Remember to be as descriptive as possible when putting the idea on paper. Include the flow of how the user is going to use the app as well as all the apps. This will help your developer understand your preferences clearly.

Step 4: Remove non-core features

Start looking closely at features that you can remove from the flow and features document that you have prepared. Offer only your app idea’s core value. Do not build “good to have” features in the first version and can always be added as an update later. This will help keep down the initial development costs and help you get to market faster as well.

Step 5: Put design first

I’ve heard a lot of entrepreneurs say they want a very basic design and just want to focus on developing an app. It’s so false! Development is not just about how the app feels, but how the app will be viewed by a customer. It’s best explained by Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures: “Technology is a way to make technology useful.” So look for a developer who brings technology (user experience and graphics) fir.

Step 6: Hire a designer/developer

Look for a development company with a great talent for design and a strong team for development. Go online to check their reputation and the apps they have developed when recruiting a developer. If you really liked an app that they built from their portfolio, they’re likely to be the right one for your company.

Step 7: Create developer accounts

To be able to sell the app through their website, you need to register for a developer account with the respective app stores. If you already have one, you have the choice of registering as a person or as a corporation.

Step 8: Integrate analytics

Analytics can help you track downloads, user engagement, and mobile app retention. Make sure you use free tools such as Flurry, and Localytics, which has a free and paid version.

Step 9: Get feedback quickly and improvise

The first collection of experience and actions of consumers will give you insight into how to improve and strengthen the product once the app goes live on the app store. There are ongoing updates and adjustments, so keep an eye on user feedback and keep building.

Step 10: Introduce features

You’ve developed one edition with minimal features and just the key bid. Now is the time to review the remaining features left out in the initial version and to implement them. Through analytics and reviews, you will know if the features are no longer relevant.

These steps are not sacrosanct, but rather a guideline based on my experience to build your mobile app in the most effective way. Once you’re ready to start, you also need to know that the easiest part is to build a mobile app. The challenge is to get customers.

Combined with your dream, a strong market, and the quantifiable demand you’ve calculated earlier, your app’s basic version should be adequate to attract potential investors and consumers.