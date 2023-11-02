How To Modify Your NADRA CNIC? Is It Possible?

Acquiring CNIC has been made quite easy since the launch of NADRA’s online CNIC service. The online service not only provides you with an opportunity to renew it but also modify it with less trouble. The process is quite simple and easy. It is quite similar to the CNIC renewal online process, which saves a lot of time. Sometimes, people have to make some changes to their NADRA CNIC. For instance, when any Pakistani shifts to a new house, he/she needs to change the permanent address on the CNIC to update the identity card with their new residence address.

These kinds of services used to be available through local police stations or NADRA centers. However, NADRA has introduced an online portal as well as the PAK ID App to facilitate Pakistanis. If you don’t know how to make changes to your CNIC online in Pakistan, don’t worry at all! In this article, I’ll discuss an easy step-by-step guide so that you don’t have to face any problems while modifying your CNIC. Let’s dig into it.

Required Documents For NADRA CNIC Modification

The documents required for making changes to your CNIC may vary according to the changes you want. For instance, if you want to change address, you need to provide some different documents as compared to the ones needed to make changes in DOB, Name, etc.

For Address Changes:

Original CNIC

Original CNIC of your Spouse or any blood relative with the same address

A valid Utility Bill in your name with your permanent address

Original CNIC

Child Registration Certificate (B-Form).

Any document, like a matriculation certificate, academic mark sheet, passport, or medical certificate

Note: Keep in mind that you cannot change your age on CNIC if you are 45 years or older. NADRA only allows you to change your date of birth on CNIC once. Moreover, if the DOB written on your CNIC is quite unnatural and you have real siblings, then you will be allowed to change your DOB by up to one year. Minor changes in the Day and month of DOB need no documents.

For Changes in Marital Status:

Original CNIC

Married persons have to bring documents like Nikkahnama, Affidavit, Spouse’s CNIC, or Marriage Certificate.

If you don’t have a Nikkahnama or a Marriage Certificate, bring your spouse. In the absence of your spouse, you have to bring a blood relative or in-law with their CNIC. In cases of divorce, a Certificate of Arbitrary Council or Affidavit is required. Lastly, bring a death certificate or an affidavit if your spouse is deceased.

For Changes in Your Name:

Original CNIC

Child Registration Certificate (B-Form)

Any document like a matriculation certificate, board mark sheet, medical certificate, or passport

An affidavit attested by an oath commissioner or a certificate from Darul-Afta is required if there are changes in your name due to a change in religion.

You should bring a blood relative along to the NADRA office if not applying online. In that case, the NADRA operator will enter all your data and provide you with a print. The relative accompanying you will have to attest to the print. NADRA allows male applicants to change their name once; however, females can change it multiple times.

For Changes in Religion:

Original CNIC

An affidavit or certificate from Darul-Afta if converted to Islam

system-generated undertaking or a witness of the same religion if converting from Islam to any other religion.

For Changing Your Parent’s Name:

Original CNIC

Child Registration Certificate

Any document like a matriculation certificate, board mark sheet, medical certificate, or passport

Original CNIC of your parent

For Changes in Your Signature:

Original CNIC

Two photocopies of your CNIC

CNIC Modification Fee Structure

Type Normal Urgent Executive For Local Pakistanis Rs.750 Rs.1500 Rs.2500 For International Pakistanis $39 (USD) $57 (USD) $75 (USD)

How to Modify Your CNIC Online?

Now you can apply for your CNIC card online and get it delivered right to your doorstep with a quick and easy online application process. Complete these three simple steps, and here you go!

Step 1:

Before selecting any category for your application, you need to understand your requirements. NADRA offers different options, including applications for new overseas ID cards, reprinting CNIC, renewing CNIC, and modifying CNIC.

Step 2:

Gather all the required documents before applying. Capture a portrait photo as well. Moreover, you should have a valid credit or debit card for online payment of your CNIC application fee.

Step 3:

After gathering all required documents, apply for changes through the NADRA Mobile App. In case you don’t know the procedure, follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the Pak ID app.

Accept the terms and conditions.

Register or log into your account.

Click Issuance of Identity Document (CNIC, NICOP, FCR)

Enter Your CNIC

Click on “Yes” if you already have a CNIC card.

Select Modify.

Provide an accurate address for card delivery and pay the fee via credit or debit card. You will have to scan and upload your picture and supporting documents. NADRA has provided a fingerprint tutorial to capture your fingerprints on the special form. You can head to their website to check it out. In addition to that, also fill out and upload the attester form.

Time Needed For Application Processing

As soon as you click on the submit button, your application processing starts. However, make sure to provide all the required documents. In case of absence, the process may be delayed. Therefore, it is very important to thoroughly check your application before submission. Application Processing requires almost 7 working days. The expected local Shipping time in Pakistan is within 2 working days. However, international Shipping will take up to 5 business days.

Delivery Charges of CNIC:

International Delivery Differs from country to country Local Delivery/Pakistan 1.00 USD

Steps To Change Name/Address On Your CNIC Through NADRA Centers

If you don’t have the option to apply for a modified CNIC using the online method, you can head to any nearby NADRA branch.

Step 1:

Gather all Required documents, including original CNIC, Proof of name or address change, and photocopies of all documents

Step 2:

Visit the nearby NADRA office along with your documents.

Step 3:

Submit your application once you reach the NADRA office. NADRA staff will give you instructions to ensure that you fill out all the required application forms correctly. Make sure to review all parts of your application before final submission to get rid of any potential delays.

Once you’ve completed the application process, NADRA will tell you an expected time and date for modification of your CNIC. Try to follow up on your application status regularly. If you want to get further information you can call the NADRA helpline at 051-111-786-100.

Read more: How To Correct Errors On Your NADRA B-Form? – PhoneWorld

How To Apply For Nadra B-Form In Pakistan: Step-By-Step Guide – PhoneWorld

CNIC Renewal Online: How To Renew Your Expired CNIC? – PhoneWorld