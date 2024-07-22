How to Move from Google Photos to iCloud Photos

For many users, photos hold irreplaceable memories. If you’re considering a switch from Google Photos to iCloud Photos, you might be wondering how to effortlessly transfer your precious pictures. Fear not! This guide outlines a simple process to ensure your photo library seamlessly migrates to your new platform.

Two Methods for Moving Your Photos

There are two main methods for transferring your photos from Google Photos to iCloud Photos:

Downloading and Uploading

This method involves downloading your photos from Google Photos and then uploading them to iCloud Photos.

Transfer via Takeout Service

This option utilizes Google’s Takeout service, a tool that allows you to export your data from various Google products, including Google Photos. Takeout then facilitates a direct transfer to iCloud Photos.

Method 1: Download and Upload (For Smaller Libraries)

This method is suitable for users with smaller photo libraries. Here’s a breakdown of the steps involved:

Download from Google Photos

Sign in to your Google Photos account on a web browser. Navigate to Settings and then “Export your data.” Choose the archive format (ZIP is recommended) and select “Google Photos” from the list of products. Click “Next” and then “Create Archive” to initiate the download process.

Upload to iCloud Photos

Once the download is complete, locate the downloaded archive on your device. Extract the archive and locate the photos you wish to transfer. Open iCloud Photos on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Click the upload icon and select the photos you want to move from the extracted folder. Your photos will begin uploading to icloud.

Method 2: Transfer via Takeout Service (For Larger Libraries)

If you have a vast collection of photos, using Google Takeout streamlines the transfer process. Follow these steps:

Select Data and Services

You’ll see a list of Google products. Locate and check the box next to “Google Photos.” You can optionally choose to download other data as well. Click “Next” to proceed.

Choose Export Method and Destination

Select the desired archive format (ZIP is recommended) and choose the frequency (one-time export is ideal for this purpose). Under “Delivery Method,” select “Send download link via email.” Click “Create Archive” to initiate the process.

Download the Archive

You’ll receive an email notification once the archive is ready for download. Click the link in the email and download the archive to your device.

Transfer to iCloud Photos

Similar to Method 1, locate the downloaded archive and extract the photos you want to transfer. Open Photos and upload the selected photos using the upload icon.

Additional Considerations

Internet Speed

The transfer time will depend on your internet speed and the size of your photo library. A stable and high-speed internet connection is recommended.

Live Albums

Live Albums from Google Photos will not transfer directly to iCloud Photos. You’ll need to recreate them manually.

Storage Space

Ensure you have enough storage space available in iCloud Photos to accommodate your transferred library.

By following these steps, you can successfully migrate your photos from Google Photos to iCloud Photos, ensuring your cherished memories remain readily accessible on your new platform.