How to Obtain a Character Certificate from Islamabad Police?

A character certificate is an official document issued by the police or law enforcement agencies of the related area. It is formally known as a police clearance certificate (PCC) or a good conduct certificate. The character certificate acts as a verification of any citizen’s general behavior, criminal record, character, and reputation within a particular jurisdiction.

Why do we require a character certificate?

A character certificate from the police is important in Pakistan for several reasons:

Visa Applications:

You may require a character certificate while applying for visas to travel or work abroad. Several foreign countries ask applicants to submit a character certificate before visa approval. It is done to verify any citizen’s moral and criminal history.

Tenant Verification:

A character certificate would also be required while you are in the process of taking any property on rent. House owners or any other property owners may also request character certificates from potential tenants to make sure that they are trustworthy and don’t have any kind of criminal history.

Legal Proceedings:

Any judicial court can also ask for a character certificate as evidence in legal cases to verify a person’s reputation. It is particularly done in cases where an individual’s character is relevant to the proceedings.

Employment:

You may also be required to submit a character certificate after you have been hired by a company. A number of employers in Pakistan ask potential employees to submit a character certificate as part of the hiring process. It enables employers to evaluate the moral character of the applicant.

Educational Institutions:

Some academic institutions may also ask for character certificates during the admissions process. This helps the institution ensure the safety and integrity of the campus.

Security Clearance:

Public sector jobs and positions of trust often demand a security clearance. It involves a comprehensive background check and the submission of a character certificate. This is vital to ensuring that people in such positions are of sound moral character and don’t have any criminal record.

How to Obtain the Character Certificate?

Documents Required:

For Residents With Permanent Islamabad Addresses:

Original CNIC/B-Form and Passport

A copy of the CNIC/B-Form, passport, and affidavit

Applicant’s Photograph

You can also download the affidavit sample by clicking here.

For residents with temporary Islamabad addresses:

Original CNIC/B-Form and Passport

A copy of the CNIC/B-Form, passport, and affidavit

Applicant’s Photograph

Rental Agreement

For residents with no Islamabad address:

A legal affiliation document from the concerned employer

Original CNIC/B-Form and Passport

A copy of the CNIC/B-Form, passport, and affidavit

Applicant’s Photograph

How to Apply for the character certificate?

First, visit the nearest Police Station to your respective jurisdiction.

Bring all of the aforementioned documents.

Submit it to the Help Desk of the respective Police Station.

The process will take three working days after the application date.

For Applicants Applying from Abroad:

An authority letter will be required with the stamp of the respective embassy or attested by a respectable gazetted officer who has any relationship with the applicant.

The photograph of the applicant

A photocopy of the passport’s last exit page

Affidavit from the individual who is submitting the application on behalf of the foreign resident The duration of the applicant’s foreign tenure should also be mentioned in the affidavit.

Any blood relative, including a brother, father, mother, sister, etc., can submit the application with the authority letter of the applicant.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: How long does it take to obtain a character certificate from the Islamabad Police?

Generally, it takes 3 days to obtain a character certificate from the Islamabad Police. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the processing time can alter sometimes depending on the workload and the complexity related to the verification.

Q: What is the fee for a character certificate from Islamabad Police?

The fee for the character certificate is PKR 500.

Q: Can I apply for a character certificate online or through a representative?

Till now, there has been no online way offered by the Islamabad Police to obtain the character certificate. So, you will have to visit the police station in order to obtain the character certificate.

We did intensive research and collected hands-on data to write this informative blog. Feel free to reach us through the comment section if you have any queries regarding any provided information.

Also read: Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon 2023; How to Get Registered?