Paying token tax online in Pakistan offers convenience and efficiency, allowing vehicle owners to fulfil their tax obligations from the comfort of their homes or offices, saving time and effort. Online payments streamline the process, reducing the hassle of visiting physical offices or banks, which can be time-consuming and inconvenient. In this article, we will discuss how to pay car token tax in Pakistan online.

However, timely payment ensures compliance with legal requirements, avoiding penalties or fines for late payments. It contributes to the digitization and modernization of governmental services, aligning with the country’s efforts to promote a more accessible and transparent system for taxpayers.

How to Pay Car Token Tax Online in Pakistan

In this article, we have covered all the provinces of Pakistan except Balochistan. The Excise and Taxation Department of Balochistan does not provide an online facility to pay token tax. However, you can pay token tax online in Punjab, Sindh, KPK, and Islamabad. So, let’s start with the province of Punjab.

How to pay car token tax online in Punjab?

Install the e-Pay Punjab application from the Play Store or App Store .

or . Register for the e-pay application using your mobile number, name, and CNIC number.

Click on the Excise and Taxation tab in front of you. Then choose Token Tax.

Type the vehicle number and generate the challan. Save the PSID number on the challan. Use the PSID number to pay token tax through mobile banking, online banking, a 1Link ATM, or a bank counter.

Token Tax Punjab:

S # Engine Capacity Token Tax (in PKR) 1 Motor Cycle at Time of Registration 1500 2 Motor Cars 1000 CC 15000 (Lifetime) 3 1000 to 1199 CC 1800 4 1200 to 1299 CC 1800 5 1300 CC 1800 6 1301 to 1499 CC 6000 7 1500 CC 6000 8 1501 to 1599 CC 9000 9 1600 to 1999 CC 9000 10 2000 CC 9000 11 2001 to 2500 CC 12000 12 2500 above 15000

How to pay car token tax online in Islamabad?

Download the City Islamabad application from the Play Store or App Store .

or . Register using your CNIC, email, and phone number.

Scroll down and click on Token Tax under the Excise and Taxation department. Enter the registration number of your car.

Pay directly through the application via 1Link or e-sahulat services.

Token Tax in Islamabad:

S# Vehicle Categories Engine Capacity Amount (in PKR) 1 Private / Government Upto 1000 10,000 (Lifetime) 2 From 1001 to 1300 1,500 3 From 1301 to 1500 4,000 4 From 1501 to 2000 5,000 5 From 2001 to 2500 8,000 6 From 2501 & Above 12,000

For More Details About taxes and Fees in Islamabad, Please Check: New Vehicle Registration Fees and Charges in Islamabad

How to pay car token tax online in Sindh?

Visit excise.gos.pk and click on Online Tax Payment.

Then choose QuickPay.

Enter your mobile number and the registration number of your car. Then click on Calculate Tax.

Now click on Generate PSID. Note down your PSID number. Use it to pay online token tax using a 1Link ATM, mobile banking, online banking, or the bank.

Token Tax in Sindh

S# Categories Fees (in PKR) 1 2 Motorcycle or scooter not already registered, not more than 149 cc Motorcycle/Scooter 150cc and above 1800/- once for all 3000 once for all The motorcycle or scooter is already registered and since the first registration, the vehicle 1 Has not completed 5 years 600/- once for all or 80/- per annum 2 Has completed 5 years but not completed 10 years 300/- once for all or 80/- per annum 3 Has completed 10 years but not completed 15 years 100/- once for all or 80/- per annum 4 Motor cars, Jeeps, etc (Non-Commercial) having engine capacity up to 1000 cc not already registered 20000/-once for all 5 Motor cars, Jeeps, etc (Non-Commercial) having engine capacity up to 1000 cc already registered having up to tax payment and since first registration, the vehicles Have completed 3 years but not completed 5 years 15,000

How to pay car token tax online in KPK?

Install the Zama KP application from the Play Store.

Sign up using your Mobile Number; click on Token Tax.

Select the district and enter your vehicle number to check the status of your car and calculate tax.

Now click on Make Payment. Note down your PSID number. Use it to pay online token tax using 1Link ATM, mobile banking, online banking, or the Bank.

Token Tax in KPK

Engine Capacity Filer (in PKR) Non-filer (in PKR) upto 1000cc 1,000 1,000 Upto 1001 to 1199 cc 1,800 3,600 Upto 1200 to 1299 cc 2,000 4,000 Upto 1300 to 1499 cc 3,000 6,000 Upto 1500 to 1599 cc 4,500 9,000 Upto 1600 to 1999 cc 6,000 12,000 2000cc and above 12,000 24,000

