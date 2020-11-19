Recently, Google has launched a new feature which will enable the users to pin their vital Google Chats on the top of the chat list in Gmail. They rolled out the feature because there is an immense competition going on between these email platforms. Just like the Hangouts, the email chat conversations also appear in reverse sequential order on the basis of who you texted last.

How to Pin a Chat on Gmail Account?

The pin chats in Gmail can be opened through the left-hand navigation menu, making it feasible for the users to locate their important chats. The new pinning feature also encompasses both one-to-one and multi-user conversations. In addition to that, the users can also pin a larger Gmail chat room.

To pin your important chats in Gmail, you have to follow the below-mentioned steps:

First of all, you need to sign in to your Gmail or Google Chat as shown in the image.

Afterwards, you need to point at a chat in google chats or room as shown in the below mentioned image.

Then you need to click on the 3 vertical dots located towards the right side. A sliding window will appear in front of you and in the second place below MarkasUnread, there is an option to pin a chat. Now, you just need to click on it in order to pin the chat. How to unpin the chat? Similarly, the users can unpin any chat by clicking the three dots and remove it from pinned conversations. Point to remember:

Google also told that Google Chat pinning in Gmail is being launched now and in the near future it will be launched for customers including Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits custom.

