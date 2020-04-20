How To Promote Your Business On Social Media For Free? Business Promotion That Costs You Nothing At All!

Online business is the in-trend business that prevails today and maybe the only business that may exist in the future. Previously I wrote about The Best Platforms For Shifting Your Traditional Business Setup Online so I decided to take a step up and define ways to promote your business for free on social media apps!

How To Promote Your Business For Free On Social Media Apps?

Social Media Apps include Facebook, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter. However, they are no longer a source to communicate only but has evolved into proper business tools which can be used not only to promote but to run a proper business setup.

Social Media for online businesses is indeed the best free promotional tool to use. The most popular business platforms among these social media Apps are Instagram and Facebook which we will be discussing today. All you need to do is to make business accounts and pages on Instagram and Facebook respectively with your brand name and start posting your products. You can also use WhatsApp and Snapchat to update your close contacts about your business via direct messages, business groups or uploading product images on your statuses.

Although there are paid promotions as well on social media Apps to use, today I will be talking about how to promote your business for free via social media apps only.

How To Promote Your Business For Free On Facebook And Instagram?

Facebook and Instagram are linked Apps as they are from a mutual owner. This proves to be highly beneficial when it comes to them being used as business tools. If you are looking for how to use social media for business here are the steps you need to follow:

Step 1:

Make a Facebook page with your brand name.

Step 2:

Create an Instagram with your brand name and link it to your Facebook business page. To link the two you need to be the ‘Admin’ of the Facebook page.

Step 3:

Create or shoot professional-looking photos of your products to upload them on your Instagram. If you want my suggestion on a good online photo editor then you can go for Canva.com. It is simple to use, has a lot of free templates and elements to use and helps in creating very professional business ads. Know that these ads are the only representation of your business online.

Step 4:

Upload your product photo on Instagram, Add a brief descriptive caption about the uploaded photo with relevant hashtags along and check the ‘Always Post To Facebook’ option in order to post all the photos automatically to Facebook once they are uploaded to Instagram.

Step 5:

You can also set up the ‘Shop’ on Facebook which makes all your products even more accessible and easy to order.

And you are done!

How To Increase Your Audience On Instagram And Facebook For Free?

Be Consistent . The first and foremost important point to run and promote your online business is to be consistent! Set targets and fulfil them e.g: 2 to 3 posts a day. Or else hire a specialized employee to look after your social media accounts in order to make this process untapped. But if you want to you can do it yourself easily!

. The first and foremost important point to run and promote your online business is to Set targets and fulfil them e.g: 2 to 3 posts a day. Or else hire a specialized employee to look after your social media accounts in order to make this process untapped. But if you want to you can do it yourself easily! Upload targeted content . If you don’t have what the audience demands then it is indeed of no use. Keep in view the currents political and social conditions, market trends and your competitors to ensure that you provide something unique, something at a cheaper rate, or something with unmatched quality, anything that can make you stand out!

. If you don’t have what the audience demands then it is indeed of no use. Keep in view the currents political and social conditions, market trends and your competitors to ensure that you provide something unique, something at a cheaper rate, or something with unmatched quality, anything that can make you stand out! Give Incentives On Shopping Online. Discounted deals, sales, free delivery for orders above a price, Buy one get one free, Buy any product to get a Rs.1000 gift voucher and other such incentives on online shopping may help your business cross that extra mile towards online startup success.

This was all for online business promotion using social media. Hope it helps you in promoting your business via social media.