How to record phone calls on an iPhone call

There are few legal ways to record phone calls on an iPhone. Although Apple’s focus on user privacy is comforting, the company’s commitment to it can make call recording challenging.

You’d assume there would be an iOS app for that, but Apple restricts third-party apps from directly accessing the microphone and the built-in Phone app. However, there are workarounds for that restriction in some apps and services, enabling you to become an expert at mobile wiretapping.

Voice Memos app

First, make sure you have an iPhone and another iOS device with the Voice Memos app, such as an iPad or another iPhone. Most devices already have the Voice Memos app installed, but you may also download it for free from the App Store. You can record phone call using this app.

Play audio file and make adjustments

Before you record a call, play the file back to check if the audio is audible and make any necessary edits. You might need to talk louder, turn up the microphone sensitivity, or move the speaker closer to your mouth if the sound quality is too poor.

Rev Call Recorder app

Alternatively, you can use the Rev Call Recorder app, which is also free to download in the App Store, to record conversations. Rev Call Recorder gets around the issue of recording by becoming the third member of a three-way call