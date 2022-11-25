Have you noticed whenever you are listening to a song and decide to record the video, the music automatically stops? The music abruptly stops when a user selects video mode inside the camera app. I know it’s not a big deal, but sometimes users want to shoot video and also include the music playing behind in that video. These days, it’s quite common to record a video with background music. Since it’s a common practice these days, and it is possible to do so, many people might be wondering how to do so. This blog answers the most-asked question ie; how to record video with background music on iPhone

This is possible and there is a simple to perform the task ie; to shoot a video while the music continues to play.

How to Record Video With Background Music on iPhone?

In order to do so, you need to follow these steps:

First of all, play the music that you want to hear in the background of the video

Now, open the camera app and remain in Photo mode

Now tap and hold the shutter button for recording a video

If you want the video to be recorded without having to hold the button, slide the shutter button to the far right.

If you are done, end the video recording by tapping the stop button just below the viewfinder.

You are done without any glitches. Your video will be automatically saved in the Photos app and the background music will also be there behind the video. Isn’t it easy? Let us know in the comments section below.

