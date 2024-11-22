How to Record WhatsApp Calls: A Complete Guide to Third-Party Solutions

WhatsApp, the world’s most famous messaging app with over 2 billion users, has revolutionized communication. From personal chats to professional discussions, WhatsApp is a lifeline for many. However, despite its rich suite of features, WhatsApp still lacks call recording, functionality users frequently request. Anyhow, don’t worry at all. In this blog, we will discuss how to record WhatsApp calls using third-party apps. Let’s get started!

Third-Party Apps for WhatsApp Call Recording

WhatsApp lacks a native solution however, third-party apps can bridge the gap. Here are some useful options:

Cube ACR Records WhatsApp and other platform calls like Skype and Zoom.

Offers automatic recording once enabled.

Free with in-app purchase options for advanced features. Salestrail Designed for professionals needing call documentation.

Includes analytics, cloud storage, and CRM integration.

Subscription-based service. ACR Call Recorder Simple interface with various file format options.

Suitable for personal and professional use.

A free version is available, with premium features for advanced needs.

How to Record WhatsApp Calls?

The method to record WhatsApp calls is quite easy. Follow the steps to record WhatsApp calls:

Install a Recording App: Download a trusted app like Cube ACR from your phone’s app store. Grant Permissions: Allow access to the microphone, storage, and other essential settings. Enable Recording for WhatsApp: Activate call recording within the app’s settings for WhatsApp. Make or Receive a Call: The app will detect and start recording automatically. Manage Recordings: Access the app to listen, save, or share recordings, ensuring compliance with legal guidelines.

WhatsApp doesn’t offer a call recording feature due to privacy, legal, and security concerns. It supports end-to-end encryption ensuring only participants can access chats. The recordings can compromise this privacy. Moreover, legal restrictions in many countries prohibit call recording without consent, as a built-in feature can increase the risk of misuse and data breaches.

Check Out: Pakistan’s E-bike Initiative: Govt Plans 40,000 Subsidized E-Bikes For General Public – PhoneWorld