According to Meta, WhatsApp has over 2.5 billion users worldwide who use the platform for various purposes. With such a large user base, WhatsApp’s popularity also brings some challenges. Recent reports show an increase in WhatsApp hacking cases. Typically, after hacking a WhatsApp profile, the hacker sends messages to contacts, claiming that the user is in urgent need of financial assistance. If the contact tries to help, the hacker provides a fake account number for the transfer. If your WhatsApp profile gets hacked, there’s no need to panic. In this article, we will tell how to recover your hacked WhatsApp account by following these simple steps:

How to Recover a Hacked WhatsApp Account: Simple Steps to Follow

Method 1: Quick Recovery in Less Than 10 Minutes

Uninstall WhatsApp : Remove the WhatsApp app from your phone.

: Remove the WhatsApp app from your phone. Reinstall WhatsApp: Go to the Play Store or App Store and download WhatsApp again.

Go to the Play Store or App Store and download WhatsApp again. Verify Your Number: Launch the app and enter the same phone number associated with the hacked account. Ensure you have the SIM card with this number. Meta will send a six-digit code to your phone via SMS.

Launch the app and enter the same phone number associated with the hacked account. Ensure you have the SIM card with this number. Meta will send a six-digit code to your phone via SMS. Enter the Code: Input the six-digit code to log back into your account. This will automatically log out to the hacker.

If you are prompted for a two-step verification code that you didn’t set up, it means the hacker activated it. In this case, you will need to wait 7 days to sign in without the two-step verification code. However, the hacker will be logged out immediately, preventing further access to your chats while you wait.

Method 2: Step-by-Step Recovery Process

1. Log Out of All Devices (1-2 Minutes):

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Tap the three vertical dots at the top right beside the search bar.

Select WhatsApp Web .

. Tap Log out of all devices to ensure the hacker no longer has access.

2. Verify Your Phone Number (1-2 Minutes):

Log out of WhatsApp and log back in using your phone number.

WhatsApp will send a six-digit code via SMS to verify your phone number.

Enter the code to log back into your account, which will automatically log out to the hacker.

3. Secure Your Account (2-3 Minutes):

If you haven’t set up two-step verification, you will need to wait 7 days before you can sign in without the two-step verification code.

Set up two-step verification by going to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Two-step verification > Enable.

Create a four-digit PIN to add an extra layer of security.

4. Review Account Settings (1-2 Minutes):

Check your account settings to ensure the hacker has not made any unauthorized changes.

Pay special attention to linked devices and remove any you do not recognize.

Adjust your privacy settings as needed.

5. Protect Your Account (1-2 Minutes):

Ensure you are using the latest version of WhatsApp.

Avoid suspicious links and downloads from unknown sources.

Never share verification codes with anyone.

By following these steps, you can recover your hacked WhatsApp profile within 10 minutes and secure your account against future unauthorized access. Both methods are nearly identical with slight variations in steps. Choose the process that seems easier for you.