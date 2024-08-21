How to Recover Your Instagram Password: A Step-by-Step Guide

Have you ever found yourself locked out of your Instagram account due to a forgotten password? Don’t worry, it happens to the best of us! Fortunately, Instagram provides a straightforward process to help you regain access.

Method 1: Using Your Email Address

Open Instagram: Launch the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android device.

Launch the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android device. Access the “Forgot Password” Option: Look for the “Forgot password?” link on the login screen and tap on it.

Look for the “Forgot password?” link on the login screen and tap on it. Enter Your Email: In the “Username” tab, enter the email address you used to create your Instagram account.

In the “Username” tab, enter the email address you used to create your Instagram account. Request a Reset Link: Select the “Send an email” option.

Select the “Send an email” option. Check Your Inbox: You’ll receive an email with a link to reset your password.

You’ll receive an email with a link to reset your password. Create a New Password: Click the link in the email and follow the instructions to create a new password.

Method 2: Using Your Phone Number

Open Instagram: Launch the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android device.

Launch the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android device. Access the “Get Help Logging In” Option: Tap on the “Get help logging in” link on the login screen.

Tap on the “Get help logging in” link on the login screen. Enter Your Phone Number: In the “Phone number” tab, enter the phone number associated with your Instagram account.

In the “Phone number” tab, enter the phone number associated with your Instagram account. Select a Verification Method: Choose the preferred method to receive a verification code (SMS or call).

Choose the preferred method to receive a verification code (SMS or call). Enter the Verification Code : Once you receive the code, enter it into the provided field.

: Once you receive the code, enter it into the provided field. Create a New Password: Follow the instructions to create a new password and regain access to your account.

By following these simple steps, you can easily reset your Instagram password and get back to enjoying your social media experience.