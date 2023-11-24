How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccination In Pakistan: Step-By-Step Guide

The government of Pakistan established a digital forum called the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) to provide a smooth registration process for vaccine delivery across Pakistan. The basic goal of this platform is to vaccinate people in a healthy environment. In this blog, I’ll share a comprehensive guide about the COVID-19 vaccination and its registration process in Pakistan. Let’s get started!

Types Of COVID-19 Vaccination

Pakistan has so far approved 6 COVID-19 vaccines:

Sinopharm

Cansino

Sinovac

Sputnik

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccination Through SMS

All Pakistani citizens between the ages of 30 and 39 can register themselves for vaccination by texting their CNIC number to 1166. The process is the same for citizens over 40 years of age. Once you send your CNIC number to 1166, a four-digit PIN code will be texted to you within 24 hours. Once you get the code, you can visit your nearest vaccination center. Sometimes, the vaccination center, PIN code, and date are shared via SMS.

Note: Registered healthcare workers can visit covid.gov.pk/vaccine, for registration. The information about the center and the date will be shared with them via SMS.

How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccination Through NIMS

The other method for registration is by heading to the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) website. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to register for and get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan: