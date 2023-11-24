How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccination In Pakistan: Step-By-Step Guide
The government of Pakistan established a digital forum called the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) to provide a smooth registration process for vaccine delivery across Pakistan. The basic goal of this platform is to vaccinate people in a healthy environment. In this blog, I’ll share a comprehensive guide about the COVID-19 vaccination and its registration process in Pakistan. Let’s get started!
Types Of COVID-19 Vaccination
Pakistan has so far approved 6 COVID-19 vaccines:
- Sinopharm
- Cansino
- Sinovac
- Sputnik
- AstraZeneca
- Pfizer
How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccination Through SMS
All Pakistani citizens between the ages of 30 and 39 can register themselves for vaccination by texting their CNIC number to 1166. The process is the same for citizens over 40 years of age. Once you send your CNIC number to 1166, a four-digit PIN code will be texted to you within 24 hours. Once you get the code, you can visit your nearest vaccination center. Sometimes, the vaccination center, PIN code, and date are shared via SMS.
|Note: Registered healthcare workers can visit covid.gov.pk/vaccine, for registration. The information about the center and the date will be shared with them via SMS.
How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccination Through NIMS
The other method for registration is by heading to the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) website. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to register for and get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan:
1: Head to the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) website.
2: Enter your CNIC, number, and required details. A PIN code will be sent to the citizen through SMS.
3: Enter the PIN code to verify.
4: A designated AVC will be shared with the person with the date.
5: The person needs to visit the designated AVC on the scheduled date along with the original CNIC and PIN code.
6: Healthcare staff at the vaccination center will verify the CNIC and PIN code.
7: After successful verification, the person will be given a vaccine shot.
8: Upon vaccine administration, AVC staff will enter the details in NIMS. Then a confirmation message will be sent to the vaccinated person through SMS.
9: The data from the vaccination center will be shared with federal, provincial, and district health departments in real-time.
Normally, children are the last class to be subjected to clinical trials. The primary data available about COVID-19 suggests that its vaccines may be safe and effective for children. However, we still need to wait for more information and suggestions regarding this. The age group of 60 and above is most at risk for severe diseases. That’s why they were the priority group who got vaccinated during the first COVID wave.
The government is providing the CanSino, Sinopharm, SinoVac, and AstraZeneca vaccines free of charge. On the other hand, the private sector is in charge of distributing Sputnik. You can check its price at hospitals offering the facility.
Side Effects of COVID-19 Vaccine
- Fever
- Chills
- Headache
- Pain at the injection site
- Vomiting and diarrhea
- Fatigue
- Muscle pain
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots
The Ministry of National Health Services also approved the COVID-19 booster shot of particular vaccines for high-risk patients. Moreover, people traveling abroad are also advised to get a booster shot as an additional layer of protection. It is pertinent to mention here that a booster shot is not available for every vaccine. Pfizer, Sinovac, and Sinopharm are the vaccine brands approved for this additional dose in Pakistan.
Designated Vaccination Centers for Booster Shots
There are 21 designated vaccination centers in 18 major cities in the country where booster shots are available:
- Punjab: Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Multan.
- KPK: Peshawar, DI Khan, Mingora, and Abbottabad.
- Sindh: Karachi, Sukkur and Hyderabad.
- Baluchistan: Quetta.
- Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu and Gilgit.
- Azad Jammu and Kashmir: Mirpur and Muzafarabad.
- The federal vaccination center in Islamabad.
Charges For COVID-19 booster shots
The fee for the booster shot is PKR 1,270 across the nation. You need to deposit the payment at the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) before going to the vaccination center. However, free booster shots are available for healthcare providers aged 50 and above, as well as the immunocompromised.
COVID-19 Booster Shot Eligibility
The booster shot is applicable for the following:
- People aged 65 years and older
- People between the ages 50 and 64, or those between 18 and 64, with an underlying chronic disorder
- People between the ages of 18 and 64 with an occupational risk of getting COVID-19
For the mRNA vaccines, the booster should be given after the six-month period, while a two-month period is needed for the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.