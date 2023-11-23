After completing your eight years of education, your journey with the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) starts. The four years of your educational career, from 9th to 12th grade, are the most important. Actually, these serve as the basis for your professional career, as all of the institutions observe your performance in your matriculation and intermediate education. Admission requires some procedures consisting of the registration fee, admission fee, and other fee structure forms. All boards in Pakistan have their own way of admission, with few differences. In this article, we will discuss how to register for FBISE examinations. It is worth mentioning here that you need to register with any board when taking admission to 9th and 11th classes. For the 10th and 12th classes, you only need to apply for admission as you will already be registered with the board.

Basically, there are two modes of registration, i.e., regular and private. Let’s see how you can register yourself with FBISE in both situations.

How to Register for FBISE Examinations as a Regular Student

Luckily, you do not need to make much effort if you want to get admission as a regular student. Your existing school will handle all of the registration and admission processes. You just follow their instructions on time. If you want to change schools, then you have to take an NOC or leaving certificate from your previous school. For regular admission, follow these steps:

First of all, visit the official website of the FBISE. Now, click on the “Institute” tab and select “Online Registration.”

You will get a screen like this. Currently, registrations are open for the 9th and 11th classes. Select SSC for 9th grade registration and HSSC for 11th grade registration.

Now, you will get a screen asking for login credentials. Your affiliated institution will know the ID and password. If they share the credentials with you, enter them correctly and fill out the form without any mistakes. If not, they will fill out the form by themselves, and the rest is up to them.

Registration Fee for Regular Students:

Registration Fee: SSC Rs. 1500 Registration Fee: HSSC Rs. 1500

How to Register with FBISE as a Private Student

If you want to get admission as a private student then you have to register online from the official website of FBISE. For private admission, you can also go to their offices in your residential cities. Students will be allowed for Examinations of 9th Class and 10th Class after registration.

Visit the official website of FBISE. Locate the online form section on the website.

Click on the form that is relevant to your purpose. Read the instructions carefully before filling out the form.

Provide the requested information accurately in the designated fields.

Double-check all the information you have entered to ensure its correct.

Attach any required documents or files as mentioned in the form instructions.

Review the completed form once again to make sure everything is filled out correctly.

Submit the form online by clicking on the submit button.

Note: At the time of writing, admissions are not open for private students. But we will update you when FBISE opens private admission with the fee structure.

