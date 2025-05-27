How to Register for Huawei’s Free ICT Courses for Pakistani Students?

In partnership with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT), the tech giant Huawei has launched a major ICT training initiative for students from grades 6 to 12 under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). This program is part of the Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan initiative and aims to train 300,000 students nationwide, beginning with Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK.

The courses will cover essential areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), network security, and cloud computing. These subjects are tailored to help students build a strong foundation in modern technologies. In this guide, we explain how students can register, participate, and benefit from these valuable training sessions.

Who Can Register?

The program is open to all students in grades 6 to 12 enrolled in Islamabad Model Schools and Colleges operating under the Federal Directorate of Education. Registration is mandatory, and students must complete at least the AI Basics course before the summer break.

Before starting the registration process, make sure the following are available:

A unique email address (not used by any other student)

A working mobile phone number (also unique)

Stable internet connection for accessing the learning platform

Each student must register individually using their own credentials.

To ensure smooth access to the courses, students should follow these instructions:

Click on this link to open the Huawei official registration page.

On the registration page, click on step 1 (training initiative portal) as highlighted in the aforementioned image.

Now you will be directed towards Huawei’s registration portal. Enter your personal details, including country/region, mobile number, SMS verification code that you will get after inserting the number, etc. Tap on register after providing all the necessary information.

Afterward, click on this link to open the login page, where you will have to enter your newly made credentials.

Log in to your account and select the course.

At the end of all modules, you will receive the course certificate, which you can view and download from your profile.

Course Schedule and Duration

The course offerings are divided by grade levels and scheduled monthly throughout the year. For grades 6 to 8, foundational courses like AI Basics, 5G Basics, and IoT Technologies will be taught. Grades 9 to 10 will cover more advanced concepts, including Network Security, Data Organization, and Cloud Computing. Students in grades 11 and 12 will tackle subjects such as Advanced Cloud Architecture, Data Analysis, and Next-Generation Networks.

Each course includes:

4 to 6 classes

2 classes per week

Duration of 2 to 3 weeks

The AI Basics course (for grades 6–10) is mandatory and must be completed before summer vacations begin.

Important Deadlines

All student registrations must be completed by May 26–27, 2025. The AI Basics course must be finished before the start of the summer break. Failure to meet these deadlines may result in students being marked as non-participants for this round of training.

Final Recommendations

Students are encouraged to take this opportunity seriously. Not only will the courses build critical 21st-century skills, but the completion certificates can also add value to their future academic or professional applications. School heads have been directed to ensure 100% participation, and students should coordinate with their institutions if they encounter any issues during the registration process. Avoid using duplicate phone numbers or emails, as the system will reject such entries. Always confirm your registration and keep your login details safe. After logging in, commit to attending all scheduled classes and completing the assessments to be eligible for the certificate.