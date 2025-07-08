How to Register for the Google I/O Extended 2025 Tech Event in Islamabad?

Google I/O Extended 2025 – Islamabad is just around the corner! This exciting two-day tech event, organized by Google Developer Groups (GDG) Islamabad and Women Techmakers (WTM), is set to bring together developers, students, and tech enthusiasts for a deep dive into the future of technology.

This year’s event is scheduled for 12th and 13th July 2025 and will feature two unique days of experiences. Day one will be a full-day conference at Pearl Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi, and day two will host hands-on workshops at Innovista Mall, Defense Avenue A, Islamabad.

From AI innovations like Gemini to updates across Android, Cloud, and Web, this is your chance to learn, network, and build alongside industry leaders.

Here’s a simple guide to help you register and confirm your spot at the event.

Step-by-Step Registration Guide

To attend the event, you need to complete two easy steps:

1. Fill Out the Google Registration Form

Start by filling out the official registration form here:

🔗 https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfyfddDR3UYt8oHoG9JMzmAB4-zCQoLvTuJlvkCEJV7b1r8JA/viewform?pli=1

This form collects your basic details and helps the organizers prepare for your participation.

2. Pay the Registration Fee via Easypaisa

Once the form is submitted, confirm your spot by making the payment. Here’s how:

Open the Easypaisa app on your phone

Tap on the Bookme Mini App

Go to the Events section

Select Google I/O Extended 2025 – Islamabad

Pay PKR 1000 (+ platform charges)

That’s it! No need for a confirmation email. Your seat is reserved once your payment is completed.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This

This event is more than just talks and workshops — it’s a platform to connect with Pakistan’s growing tech community. You’ll get a front-row seat to witness the latest advancements in AI and machine learning, explore practical use cases of Google technologies, and understand how tools like Gemini are reshaping development. With hands-on coding labs, mentor-led sessions, and real-world challenges, this is your chance to sharpen your skills and build your portfolio. Plus, there will be plenty of opportunities to meet professionals, fellow developers, and tech leaders, making it an ideal space for learning, networking, and collaboration. Exciting giveaways and a vibrant community atmosphere make it a complete tech celebration you won’t want to miss!

