Vehicle registration in Pakistan is a process where the government officially records details about a vehicle, like its make, model, engine number, and owner’s information. It’s like getting an ID for your car. This registration is super important because it proves that you legally own the vehicle and it’s recognized by the authorities. It helps in keeping track of vehicles, ensuring road safety, and preventing theft or misuse. In this article, we will brief you on how you can register your car in Islamabad.

This registration process involves paperwork and fees, but it’s crucial because it ensures that your vehicle is legally recognized and can be easily identified if needed. Plus, it helps maintain order on the roads and keeps everyone safe by making sure all vehicles follow the rules and regulations. So, let’s get started.

How to Register Your New Car in Islamabad – A Step-by-Step Guide

First of all, you need to complete all the required documents mentioned below to register your car in Islamabad.

Now, visit the designated Excise Inspector along with the vehicle and documents for physical inspection and document verification. The inspector will file his report on “Form F” and sign the application.

After verification of documents, visit the designated Data Entry Operator (DEO). DEO will issue the computerized form “F”. Now, you have to sign the form for the authentication of particulars.

Now, you have to pay the due fee amount at the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). You can also pay online through the “CITY ISLAMABAD” APP.

DEO will take the vehicle document file and issue the vehicle registration receipt to you. You also need to deposit the number plate fee to the DEO.

Documents Required

For the registration of the new car, your biometric verification is required. Other than that you need the following documents:

Photocopy of CNIC of the applicant

Application to the Excise & Taxation Officer for registration of new vehicle

Proof of purchase, which can be either of the following: A Sale Invoice, Sale Certificate and related documents will be required for locally manufactured vehicles. In the case of an imported vehicle, a Bill of Entry, a Bill of Lading, an old registration book and related documents will be required. In the case of an auctioned vehicle, an auction voucher and related documents shall be required.

Proof of residence, which can be either of the following: Utility Bills (i.e., electricity, sui-gas, etc.), CNIC, Lease Agreement, Registry, Allotment letter, and office card/appointment letter (in case of Government servant) shall be acceptable as residential proof in Islamabad.



Fee and Taxes for the Registration of the New Car:

Now let’s talk about the registration fee for the new car. In Pakistan, we have to pay different taxes along with the registration fee. Other than the registration fee, you have to pay advance tax, token tax and income tax. You also have to pay a fee for the number plate. The excise and tax department has announced the taxes for different engine capacity vehicles. You can estimate the fee through the following formula:

Registration fee + Advance Tax + Token Tax + Income Tax ( + Professional Tax for Commercial Vehicle).

Registration Fee for New Cars

S # Vehicle Category Engine Capacity (cc) Value of vehicle 1 Private / Government 999 & Below 01 % 2 Private / Government From 1000 to 1999 02% 3 Private / Government 2000 cc and Above 04% 4 Commercial 999 cc and Below 01% 5 Commercial 1000 cc and Above 02%

Advance Fee for New Cars: (Apply on Private and Commercial Vehicles):

S No. Engine Capacity Filer (In Rs.) Non-Filer (In Rs.) 1 Upto 850 cc 7,500 15,000 2 From 851 cc to 1000 cc 15,000 30,000 3 From 1001 cc to 1300 cc 25,000 50,000 4 From 1301 cc to 1600 cc 50,000 100,000 5 From 1601 cc to 1800 cc 75,000 150,000 6 From 1801 cc to 2000 cc 100,000 200,000 7 From 2001 cc to 2500 cc 150,000 300,000 8 From 2501 cc to 3000 cc 200,000 400,000 9 Above 3000 cc 250,000 500,000

Token Fee for New Cars (Annual):

S# Vehicle Categories Engine Capacity Amount 1 Private / Government Upto 1000 10,000 (Lifetime) 2 From 1001 to 1300 1,500 3 From 1301 to 1500 4,000 4 From 1501 to 2000 5,000 5 From 2001 to 2500 8,000 6 From 2501 & Above 12,000

Income Tax For New Cars (Annual)

S No. Vehicle Catagory Engine Capacity Filer (in Rs.) Non-Filer (in Rs.) 1 Private Upto 850 cc 10,000 20,000 1 Private From 851 cc to 1000 cc 10,000 20,000 2 Private From 1001 cc to 1199 cc 1,500 3,000 3 Private From 1200 cc to 1299 cc 1,750 3,500 4 Private From 1300 cc to 1499 cc 2,500 5,000 5 Private From 1500 cc to 1599 cc 3,750 7,000 6 Private From 1600 to 1999 cc 4,500 9,000 6 Private From 2000 and Above 10,000 20,000

Important Notes:

You also have to pay late fee charges after the 60-day delay in registration.

In case of special number allocation, you need to deposit the special number fee.

The rates of Income Tax and Token Tax shall be applicable for the whole year starting from 1st July and ending on 30th June. However, you have to pay Income tax and Token tax for the rest of the months according to the registration date.

