Vehicle registration in Pakistan is crucial because it’s the law and ensures you’re the recognized owner of your vehicle. It’s important for legal reasons and helps maintain a record of your vehicle’s history. It helps in ensuring road safety and preventing theft or misuse. In Punjab, the Excise and Taxation Department provides an online and offline way of registering your car. You can register your car by visiting the excise office. If you don’t want to go to the office, the government has also introduced a way to register your car, wherein their officials will come to your home after an appointment. In this article, we have covered how you can register your car in Punjab online and by visiting the office. So let’s get started.

How to Register Your New Car in Punjab– A Comprehensive Guide

First of all, you need to complete all the required documents mentioned below to register your car in Punjab.

Now, visit the designated excise inspector along with the vehicle and documents for physical inspection and document verification. The inspector will file his report on “Form F” and sign the application.

After verification of documents, visit the designated Data Entry Operator (DEO). DEO will issue the computerized form “F.” Now, you have to sign the form for the authentication of particulars.

Now, you have to pay the due fee. You can also pay online through the “e-pay Punjab” app.

DEO will take the vehicle document file and issue the vehicle registration receipt to you. You also need to deposit the number plate fee with the DEO.

How to Register Your Car in Punjab From Home

The Department of Excise & Taxation has started a new service wherein their officials will come to your home to register your car. This service is available for both cars and motorcycles in the province. The purpose of this new system is to minimize in-person visits to government offices. Meanwhile, it is convenient for citizens. You don’t need to talk to an officer; just book your appointment and complete the paperwork online. The vehicle registration and transfer fee can be paid online.

To avail this service, you have to follow these steps.

Call 0800-08786

Once you have made an appointment, you will know when to expect an official from the Excise & Taxation department

You will pay the fee online and not to the official

The official will provide you with the PSID number necessary to complete the online registration/transfer transaction.

You will be allotted the registration number on the spot.

The official will take all mandatory documents required for registration or transfer of ownership with them to the office, scan them, and mail them back to you through Pakistan Post.

Required Documents for Locally Manufactured Vehicles Registration

Original Purchaser of the Unregistered Vehicle

Application for registration of vehicle (Form-F)

Copy of National Identity Card of Owner (In case of individual)

Original Sales Certificate of Vehicle

Original Sales Invoice for the Vehicle

Payment of registration fee, number plate fee and other leviable taxes

Original Purchaser Disposes Of the Unregistered Vehicle

Application for Registration of Vehicle Form F

Copy of National Identity Card of Owner (in case of individuals)

Original Sales Certificate of Vehicle

Original Sales Invoice for the Vehicle

Payment of registration fee, number plate fee and other leviable taxes

O. (Transfer Order) Form

Documents showing the sale of the vehicle by the original purchaser

Copy of the National Identity Card of the original purchaser (in the case of an individual).

Imported vehicles Registration

Registration in the Name of Importer

Application for Registration of Vehicle in Form-F

Copy of National Identity Card or Owner (in case of an individual)

Copy of Import Permission issued by Customs Authorities

Duplicate copy of GD in original showing payment of all taxes/duties

Copy of Invoice (In case of direct purchase from manufacturer)

Copy of Bill of Lading

Payment of registration fee, number plate fee and other leviable taxes

Importer Disposes of Unregistered Vehicle

Application for Registration of Vehicle in Form-F

Copy of National Identity Card of Owner (In case of individual)

O (Transfer Order) Form. Document showing the sale of the vehicle by Importer

Copy of the national identity card of Seller (In case of an individual)

Copy of Import Permission issued by Customs Authorities

Duplicate copy of GD in original showing payment of all taxes/duties

Copy of Invoice (In case of direct purchase from manufacturer)

Copy of Bill of Lading

Payment of registration fee, number plate fee and other leviable taxes

Fees and Taxes for the Registration of the New Car:

Now let’s talk about the registration fee for the new car. In Pakistan, we have to pay different taxes along with the registration fee. Other than the registration fee, you have to pay advance tax, token tax, and income tax. You also have to pay a fee for the number plate. The excise and tax department has announced the taxes for different engine capacity vehicles. You can estimate the fee using the following formula:

Registration fee + Advance Tax + Token Tax + Number Plate Fee + Income Tax (+ Professional Tax for Commercial Vehicle + All Applicable Tax).

Registration Fee for New Car:

Category Rate Motorcycle/Scooter, Tractor, Truck, Bus, Rickshaw & Taxi 1% of the value of the vehicle Combines Harvester, Rig, Fork Lifter. Road Roller, Excavator, Sewerage Cleaning Plant, etc. PKR. 300/- each Others: Not exceeding 1000 cc 1% Exceeding 1000 cc, but not more than 1500 cc 2% Exceeding 1500 cc, but not more than 2000 cc 3% Exceeding 2000cc 4%

Rates of Token tax, Income Tax, and Professional Tax for Motor Car

Engine Capacity Token Tax MVT Local Vehicles Income Tax (2021-22) Professional Tax Filer Non-Filer Motor Cycle at Time of Registration 1500 —- —- 200 Motor Cars 1000 CC 15000 10000 20000 200 1000 to 1199 CC 1800 1500 3000 200 1200 to 1299 CC 1800 1750 3500 200 1300 CC 1800 2500 5000 200 1301 to 1499 CC 6000 2500 5000 200 1500 CC 6000 3750 7500 200 1501 to 1599 CC 9000 3750 7500 200 1600 to 1999 CC 9000 4500 9000 200 2000 CC 9000 10000 20000 200 2001 to 2500 CC 12000 10000 20000 200 2500 above 15000 10000 20000 200

Rates of With Holding Tax with effect from 1st July 2023

With Holding Tax (New Registration) With Holding Tax (Transfer of Ownership) Engine Capacity Filer Non-filer Filer Non-Filer up to 850 CC 10,000 30,000 – – 851 to 1000 CC 20,000 60,000 5000 15,000 1001 to 1300 CC 25,000 75,000 7,500 22,500 1301 to 1600 CC 50,000 15,0000 12,500 37,500 1601 to 1800 CC 150,000 450,000 18,750 56,250 1801 to 2000 CC 200,000 600,000 25000 75.000 2001 to 2500 CC 6% of Value 18% of Value 37,500 112,500 2501 to 3000 CC 8% of Value 24% of Value 50,000 150,000 3000 and above 10% of Value 30% of Value 62,500 187,000

Note: All prices are in PKR

