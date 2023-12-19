How to Register Your New Car in Sindh – A Step-by-Step Guide

Vehicle registration in Pakistan is a process where the government officially records details about a vehicle, like its make, model, engine number, and owner’s information. It’s like getting an ID for your car. This registration is super important because it proves that you legally own the vehicle and that it’s recognized by the authorities. It helps in keeping track of vehicles, ensuring road safety, and preventing theft or misuse. In this article, we will brief you on how you can register your car in Sindh.

This registration process involves paperwork and fees, but it’s crucial because it ensures that your vehicle is legally recognized and can be easily identified if needed. Plus, it helps maintain order on the roads and keeps everyone safe by making sure all vehicles follow the rules and regulations. So, let’s get started.

How to Register Your New Car in Sindh: A Step-by-Step Process

Gather all these documents mentioned below and hand them over to a verification officer at the verification office.

After the document verification, get the following inspection and verification: Vehicle inspection Engine details inspection Number plate inspection

In the case of a used car, the verification officer will fill in the relevant fields of the Transfer Ownership Form (TO) before verifying and stamping it.

Head over to the Motor Registration Office at the Excise and Taxation Department for the verification of documents by an authorized officer.

Fill out your scanning order form and sale deed.

Wait in a queue in front of the counter window with the board of your number plate’s alphabetical series (e.g., ABC-XXX).

When your turn comes, submit your car’s original book, the file, and the transfer fee of Rs. 1200 for up to 1000CC vehicles.

Leave the counter once the officer hands you the receipt, showing the date and time you are supposed to get your documents back with the updated details.

Head over to the same counter window to get your vehicle’s original file and book. Make sure you have your name authorized on the scanning order form to collect the documents. This is mandatory.

Document Required for New Vehicle Registration:

Application for Registration of Vehicle in Form-F

Copy of National Identity Card or Owner (in case of an individual)

Copy of Import Permission issued by Customs Authorities

Duplicate copy of GD in original showing payment of all taxes/duties

Copy of Invoice (In case of direct purchase from manufacturer)

Copy of Bill of Lading

Payment of registration fee, number plate fee and other leviable taxes

Document Required for Transfer of Owner :

Transfer of Ownership form (TO)

CNIC copy of the original buyer and a copy of your CNIC

Original Sales Certificates & Invoices

Submit the Letter of Sales issued to the Motor Registration Authority by the Vehicle Dealer

A valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) given by the Bank

Put forward the Motor Vehicle (MV) Tax Receipts of both Registration Fees and Number Plate

Original Vehicle Registration Certificate

Vehicle’s Original Book

Fees and Taxes for the Registration of Cars

Now let’s talk about the registration fee for the new car. In Pakistan, we have to pay different taxes along with the registration fee. You also have to pay a fee for the number plate. The excise and tax department has announced the taxes for different engine capacity vehicles.

You can calculate the registration fee for the vehicle on the official website of the Excise and Taxation Department of Sindh. For this, click here

You can also calculate manually by checking the below details.

Motor Vehicle Registration Fee

a Motor Car/Jeeps Etc not Exceeding 1000 cc 1% of the Value of the Vehicle b Motor Car/Jeeps etc exceeding 1000 cc but not exceeding 1300 cc 1.25% of the Value of the Vehicle c Motor Car/Jeeps etc exceeding 1301 cc but not exceeding 2500 cc 2.25% of the Value of the Vehicle d Motor Car/Jeeps etc exceeding 2500 cc 5% of the Value of the Vehicle e Truck/Buses/Pickups/Rickshaw/Vans/ Dumpers/Excavators/Cranes including all other commercial vehicles (except Toyota Vigo/Revo/Tundra and other such double cabin vehicles) 1.25% of the Value of the Vehicle f Toyota Vigo/Revo/Tundra and other such double-cabin commercial vehicles 2% of the Value of the Vehicle g Motorcycle/Scooter not more than 149 cc 1% of the Value of the Vehicle h Motorcycle/Scooter 150 cc and above 2% of the Value of the Vehicle i Tractor used for agriculture purposes Rs. 2000/-

Motor Vehicle Transfer Fee:

S. No Category of Motor Vehicles Rate of Fee 1 Motor Cycle Rs.200/- 2 M/Cars, Jeeps, etc. up to 800 cc Engine Power Rs.800/- 3 M/Cars, Jeeps, etc. from 801 cc to 2,000 cc Engine Power Rs.1,000/- 4 Rickshaws Rs.400/- 5 Tractors Rs.1,000/-

Luxury Tax at the Time of Registration only:

S no. Category of Motor Vehicle Rate of Fee 1 Imported motor Cars with engine Capacity of 3000 CC & above Rs.150,000/-. 2 Imported motor Cars with engine Capacity from 2000 CC to 2999 CC Rs.75,000/- 3 Imported motor Cars with engine Capacity from 1500 CC to 1999 CC Rs.5000/- 4 Locally manufactured or assembled motor cars with engine capacity from 1500 CC and Above Rs.5000/

Fee of Choice Number Plates:

Sr.No Registration Mark Fixed Price 1 Serial Nos. 110,786,0687. Rs.75,000/- 2 Serial Nos. 1111, 2222, 3333, 4444, 5555, 6666, 7777, 8888 & 9999. Rs.50,000/- 3 Serial Nos. 111, 222, 333, 444, 555, 666, 777, 888 & 999. Rs.25,000/- 4 Serial Nos. 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008 & 009. Serial Nos. 0001, 0002, 0003, 0004, 0005, 0006, 0007, 0008 & 0009. Rs.20,000/- 5 Serial Nos. 011, 022, 033, 044, 055, 066, 077, 088 & 099. Serial Nos. 0111, 0222, 0333, 0444, 0555, 0666, 0777, 0888 & 0999. Rs.10,000/- 6 Serial Nos. 0011, 0022, 0033, 0044, 0055, 0066, 0077, 0088 & 0099. Rs.10,000/- 7 Serial Nos. 1122, 3344, 4455, 5566,6677, 7788 & 8899. Rs.10,000/- 8 Serial Nos. 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, 800 & 900. Serial Nos. 1000, 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000, 7000, 8000 & 9000. Rs.10,000/- 9 Any other choice number other than mentioned from Serial No. 01 to 08. Rs.5,000/-

Check Also: How to Register Your New Car in Islamabad – A Step-by-Step Guide