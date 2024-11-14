How to Register Your VPN with PTA’s New Registration Portal?

The government of Pakistan demonstrated the national firewall capabilities by restricting the VPNs around 3 days ago. An IT industry expert said that the government has plans to block unregistered VPNs, therefore he urged businesses to register their VPNs with PTA to ensure uninterrupted operations. In this regard, PTA held a consultation session on its new VPN registration framework, aimed at promoting a “secure environment for the IT and e-commerce sectors in Pakistan.” During the session, the PTA also announced the launch of a new registration portal for VPNs.

How to Register Your VPN through PTA’s Registration Portal?

To register your VPN with the PTA, visit ipregistration.pta.gov.pk. This online portal enables businesses and freelancers to securely register their VPNs.

Representatives from the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication (MoIT&T), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) also attended the session. While VPNs are widely used globally to access restricted content, they also play a vital role in the Pakistani IT sector and some other businesses. Reports of recent “restricted access” to VPNs and connectivity issues sparked concern, with digital rights activists stating that this could be an effort toward “strict censorship and surveillance.” In response, the PTA dismissed these claims, attributing the disruptions to a “technical glitch” and emphasizing that registered VPN users would experience fewer service issues.

According to PTA, its new framework is designed to support “legitimate users” and offer stable connections for the country’s growing digital economy. Through the implementation of this process, the national telecom regulator aims to enable lawful VPN usage while addressing potential risks related to “illegal activities.”

Besides, if you want to know if the government will really be able to block the VPNs and if there is any way to bypass it, then click on the link mentioned below:

Can the Govt of Pakistan Block VPNs? 5 Ways to Bypass it!