How to remotely download PS5 games through Playstation App?

With the new games coming every now and then, a question arises how to download those games when you are out for some chores and play them as soon as you reach home. As no one wants to wait for long to get their games downloaded, also the time is money, so the company has come up with an amazing functionality for you. The latest update of the PlayStation app now allows users to remotely download PS5 games. Previously things were the other way round. Now, PS4 and PS5 owners can download games from anywhere provided the consoles has free storage and are turned on to a good internet connection.

The updated app gives users the ability to save, manage storage and delete other media files from their PS5 consoles. Right now this feature is not available for PS4. This can be done by using the PlayStation app for Android and iOS.

How to remotely download PS5 games through App?

It is quite easy to download games by using the PlayStation app for both Android and iOS. All you need to make sure is that your console has an active internet connection and is in the rest mode instead of fully powered down. You will be able to download games and apps to your console when you first purchase them via the PlayStation app.

Download the PlayStation App for iOS or Android and follow the setup process to link it to your console.

When done, open the app and tap on the Game Library tab to open it

Tap in purchased

Search for the game that you want to install on your console and tap it

Tap on download to console to start downloading.

When the game is fully installed, you will receive a notification.

The download time will depend on the size of the game and your internet speed.

How to delete stored games remotely?

Sometimes you install the games and later on realize that you do not have enough storage for them. Also, sometimes upon downloading a game, you come to know that it is not worth playing. In such situations there is a way, you can use the PlayStation app not just to install games but also to uninstall new and old games. However, this functionality is not available for PS4 gamers.

Here’s how to remotely delete games from the app:

Open the PlayStation App for iOS and Android.

Tap the Play tab.

Tap the Cog icon in the top-right to access the Settings menu.

Check the console’s current storage at the top of the pag

Tap it to view all currently installed apps and games.

Tap the circle next to any game or app you’d like to delete from your console.

Tap Delete Games.

Tap Delete to confirm your choice.

That’s all! SO this was the easiest way of downloading games and deleting them remotely. Is it useful? Let us know in the comments section below.

