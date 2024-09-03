How to Remove Uninstalled Apps on Windows: Step-by-Step Cleanup Guide

Uninstalling unnecessary apps from your PC is the best way to free up resources and keep your system running smoothly. However, many Windows apps and programs don’t thoroughly clean up after themselves. They leave remnants that can clutter your system and potentially cause issues in the future. Anyhow, don’t worry! In this blog, I’ll be sharing a complete guide on how to remove uninstalled apps on Windows. Let’s get started!

How to Remove Uninstalled Apps on Windows? Is It Necessary?

If you want to reinstall the program later, it is beneficial to leave some remnants behind, as they can save time during reinstallation. However, if you’re sure that you won’t use the program again, then removing all leftover files is important. Let’s discuss the steps required for thorough cleanup.

1. Remove Registry Entries

Numerous apps store settings, preferences, and other data in the Windows registry. When you uninstall an app, it often leaves these entries behind. These entries take up unneeded space or cause conflicts if you reinstall the program. To remove these registry entries, follow the steps as follows:

Press Win + R to open the Run dialog box

to open the Run dialog box Type “regedit”

Click “OK” to launch the Registry Editor

to launch the Registry Editor Navigate to the following key:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\

Find the registry key associated with the uninstalled app

Right-click on it

Select “Delete.”

Delete keys only related to the app, as removing the wrong ones can harm your system.

2. Manually Remove Leftover Folders

Windows stores installed applications in several directories. So, remnants of uninstalled programs usually linger there. To find and remove these leftover folders:

Press Win + E to open File Explorer.

to open File Explorer. Navigate to “This PC” and open your installation drive, usually C: .

and open your installation drive, usually . Look for leftover folders in the “Program Files” and “Program Files (x86)” directories and delete them.

Check the AppData folder, where multiple apps store additional data:

Press Win + R , type “%appdata%” , and click “OK.”

, type , and click In the “Roaming” subfolder, delete any folders related to the uninstalled app.

subfolder, delete any folders related to the uninstalled app. Navigate to the AppData folder and repeat the process in the “Local” and “LocalLow” subfolders.

3. Delete Temp Files

Temporary files are other common places where remnants of uninstalled programs remain. These files are typically stored in the Temp folder and can be manually deleted.

To clear these files:

Use Disk Cleanup by searching for it in the Start menu and selecting your primary drive.

by searching for it in the Start menu and selecting your primary drive. In Disk Cleanup, check the box for “Temporary Files” and click “OK.” Confirm the deletion in the popup window.

Alternatively, you can manually delete files from the Temp folder:

Press Win + R , type “%temp%” , and click “OK.”

, type , and click In the Temp folder, delete files related to the program you uninstalled.

Thoroughly cleaning up the leftovers of uninstalled apps will keep your system tidy. Moreover, it will free up valuable disk space to prevent potential issues if you reinstall the app later. Do share with us if you find this blog helpful.

