How to Safely Downgrade from HyperOS to MIUI 14: A Step-by-Step Guide

Xiaomi introduced HyperOS as its latest operating system, aspiring to improve the ecosystem for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones. However, if you’re experiencing bugs or compatibility issues and wish to revert to MIUI 14, we have got you covered. In this blog, I’ll jot down the basic steps to downgrade from HyperOS to MIUI 14. Let’s get started!

How To Downgrade From HyperOS to MIUI 14?

If you want to downgrade due to bugs in HyperOS, wait for upcoming software updates as they may resolve issues. Moreover, ensure you have backed up your device to prevent data loss. Otherwise, follow the steps mentioned down below:

Step 1: Unlocking the Bootloader

Check Eligibility : Make sure your Mi account has been active for more than 30 days. Update the Xiaomi Community app to version 5.3.31 or above.

:

Note: You can unlock the bootloader for up to 3 devices per year per account.

Unlock Process : Tap the Xiaomi Community app. Head to “Me” > Settings > Change region to Global (if required). Return to “Me” and find “Unlock bootloader.” If unavailable, close and reopen the app. Tap “Apply for unlocking” and follow the on-screen instructions. Approval is temporary; reapply if required after the specified period. Launch the Settings app and tap About Phone. Tap 7-10 times on the OS version to activate Developer Options. Go back to the Settings page and tap Additional Settings. Click Developer Options and select Mi Unlock status.

:

Add your MI account.

You’ll receive a confirmation message stating, “Successfully added.” Now, you’ll need a Windows PC to complete the remaining steps.

Go to the Unlock Your MI Device page on your PC.

Click Download Mi Unlock to download the required tool.

Right-click on the downloaded file in File Explorer and click Extract All.

Click Extract to extract the ZIP file.

Open the extracted folder and double-tap on miflash_unlock to launch it.

Sign in to your Mi account.

Power off your Xiaomi device and put it into the fast boot mode.

Hold the ‘power’ and ‘volume down’ buttons until you see the fast boot screen.

Connect your phone to the PC using a USB cable.

Click Unlock in the Mi Unlock app on your PC.

Step 2: Downloading the Correct Fastboot ROM

Access Fastboot ROM:

Visit xiaomifirmwareupdater.com and choose your device model. Download the MIUI 14 Fastboot ROM. Make sure it matches your device model and region. Save the ROM to your computer for easy access.



Step 3: Flashing the Fastboot ROM

Prepare Xiaomi Flash Tool : Download and install the Xiaomi Flash Tool on your Windows PC. Launch the tool and install the necessary drivers as prompted.

: Enter Fastboot Mode : Power off your Xiaomi phone. Press and hold the Power and Volume Down buttons simultaneously until the Fastboot screen emerges.

: Connect and Flash : Connect your phone to the PC using a USB cable. In the Xiaomi Flash Tool, click “Refresh” to detect your device. Head to the folder where the Fastboot ROM is saved. Select “clean all” to flash the ROM while keeping the bootloader unlocked. Click “Flash” to start the process.

: Completion and Verification : Do not disconnect your device until the flashing process is complete. Once done, your device will reboot into the MIUI setup screen. Close the Xiaomi Flash Tool and safely disconnect your device.

:

By following these steps, you can safely revert from HyperOS to MIUI 14 on your Xiaomi Phone. Be cautious during the bootloader unlocking and flashing processes to avoid any potential risks.