WhatsApp is the most widely used platform globally. This app has not only change the overall way people communicate with each other but has also launched some great feature which have made our lives easier. For instance we take example of group video calling feature, we cannot deny the fact that we feel more closer to each other even if we are sitting far way. There are many good features among which one of the best one is Deleted Message on WhatsApp. This feature was meant to delete message sent within some span of time.
This feature sometimes get annoying. FOr instance how you feel when you get anotification of message but upon opening it you read this message “this message was deleted”? It feels annoying and at the same time builds curiosity in you. Well there is a good news. Now there is a way to see the deleted messages on WhatsApp.
How to See Deleted Messages on WhatsApp?
In order to see the deleted messages, follow these steps:
- Download WhatsRemoved+ app from Google Play Store.
- When you are done with downloading, open the app and grant the access to all the permissions that this app asks for.
- Now go back to the app and select the number of app that you want to save the notifications etc. From the list select WhatsApp and click on Next.
- The next screen will appear. Select yes and save files by tapping on Allow button.
- After this, each and every notification that you receive on WhatsApp even the deleted messages will be present on WhatsRemoved+ app.
Note:
If you are planning to download this app, we want to let you know that this method might expose all your notifications including OTPs and bank balance details to third party app. Being Journalists, we cannot guarantee whether you data is safe or not. So use this method at your own risk and only if its too much important to see the deleted messages on WhatsApp.