WhatsApp is the most widely used platform globally. This app has not only change the overall way people communicate with each other but has also launched some great feature which have made our lives easier. For instance we take example of group video calling feature, we cannot deny the fact that we feel more closer to each other even if we are sitting far way. There are many good features among which one of the best one is Deleted Message on WhatsApp. This feature was meant to delete message sent within some span of time.

This feature sometimes get annoying. FOr instance how you feel when you get anotification of message but upon opening it you read this message “this message was deleted”? It feels annoying and at the same time builds curiosity in you. Well there is a good news. Now there is a way to see the deleted messages on WhatsApp.

How to See Deleted Messages on WhatsApp?

In order to see the deleted messages, follow these steps: