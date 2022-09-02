Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms due to the fact that it has more than 1 billion monthly active users. It began as a social network for sharing photographs and has since evolved into a monster that supports a variety of content forms in the form of posts, stories, and reels. Users can connect with the site in a variety of ways, including browsing postings, liking posts, leaving comments, and sharing content with other users. Instagram, much like its parent business, gives its users access to a history of all the actions they’ve taken.

These recent actions include things like comments and likes as well as other things that individuals have done. Users will now be able to view posts that they have enjoyed in the past. For the benefit of those who are unaware, the “Like” button on Instagram, which is denoted by a picture of a Red Heart, enables users to express their approval of a post. This functionality has been available for quite some time. In spite of this, Instagram released a new update, that enables you to see posts you’ve liked on Instagram, not so long ago. As a result, here is a guide that will show you how to see posts you’ve on Instagram right now.

How To See Liked Posts On Instagram in 2022

After a recent upgrade to the mobile apps, the manner in which users can view previously liked posts on Instagram has been altered. This was previously mentioned. The following is the most recent method for viewing posts that have been liked on the Instagram App:

1. Open your Instagram app, and tap on your profile at the bottom right corner.

2. Navigate to the top-right corner of the screen and tap on the hamburger menu.

3. Select “Your activity” from the menu that appears when the pop-up window appears.

4. To view the Instagram posts you have liked, touch on “Interactions”.

5. Then choose “Likes.”

6. You will now view all of the posts, including photographs, videos, and Reels, that you have liked so far. You can filter posts from a certain Instagram user or arrange these posts from newest to oldest or vice versa. To apply the filters, simply click the “Sort & Filter” option in the top-right corner.

Why is it helpful to be able to see liked posts on IG?

It can be helpful to have the ability to view posts that you have liked. While viewing liked posts on Instagram, it acts as a reminder for posts that you might want to read again at a later time. It can also function as a catalog for new accounts you’ve discovered and wish to take another look at. We find that using this function to bookmark posts that we wish to look at again or gain additional knowledge about is quite helpful. In addition to these uses, you can also utilize this function swiftly unlike a post. Other usages include the following: Because of this functionality, liking a post on Instagram can have a variety of reasons beyond merely indicating that you appreciate what the poster has shared.

