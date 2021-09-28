How to set up a Mobile Hotspot on Android?
If you are from Pakistan, load shedding is a normal thing. Since most of us are working from home, sometimes it creates so much fuss especially when the internet router is not on UPS. In such circumstances, there is no need to create an issue as you have the internet in your pocket. Many would e thinking how. Well, you can turn your android device into a mobile hotspot and share your connection with other devices including computers and laptops. This blog will show you ways of setting up a mobile hotspot on Android device. Here’s how to do it.
Here’s how you configure a hotspot connection on Android:
- Open the Settings app.
- Click the Network & Internet option.
- Now select Hotspot & tethering.
- Tap on the Wi-Fi hotspot.
- This page gives you the option of turning the hotspot feature on and off. From here, one can also change the network name, security type, password, and more.
You have to carry on these steps for just one time and after that, you can easily turn on and off the hotspot feature. Also remember, that not all smartphone manufacturers will place hotspot icons in quick widgets so the steps might differ a little bit.
Set up mobile hotspot via USB
One can also set up a mobile hotspot through the phone’s USB connection. However, this step does not work with every mobile phone. If your device is supportive, you can do it by following the steps below:
- Connect your Android phone with a computer through a USB cable.
- Wait for some time till the connection sets up
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap on the Network & Internet option.
- Select Hotspot & tethering.
- Toggle the USB tethering option.
One can also activate Bluetooth tethering through the same process, however, the experience is quite slow.
Set up a mobile hotspot with a third-party app
The new smartphones come with built-in hotspot capabilities however in the past people were not facilitated with this feature. So for people who are using old smartphones have no hotspot option need the help of a third-party app in order to get privileged. Two of the apps which can be used for this purpose are PdaNet+ and Portable Wi-Fi hotspot.
There are many other apps that offer the same functionality however one needs to keep security in mind which should be the actual priority.