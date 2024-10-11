How to Set Up Parental Controls on Your Child’s Social Media Accounts?

As children access social media at younger ages, managing what they see and interact with online has become critical for parents. Most social media platforms offer built-in parental controls to help protect your child from inappropriate content, limit screen time, and monitor their online activity. In this blog, I’ll share a step-by-step guide to set up parental controls on popular social media apps. So, let’s get started!

How To Set up Parental Controls on the Most Popular Social Media Apps?

Most of the popular social media channels provide parents with the option to activate parental controls. Let’s delve into them:

Facebook & Messenger: Family Center

Facebook offers the Family Center. It allows you to monitor your child’s Facebook and Messenger accounts. You can view their profiles, manage supervision settings, and ensure they interact with age-appropriate content.

Go to your profile and click on Settings.

Scroll to Supervision and activate Family Center by inviting your teen.

Instagram: Supervision Mode

Instagram provides a similar feature called Supervision. It enables parents to guide their teens’ online behavior.

Open your profile, go to Settings, and scroll to Supervision.

Activate the feature by sending an invite to your teen’s account.

For added privacy, make sure that your child’s Instagram account is private. It will limit who can send them messages. Go to Privacy, then Messages, and set Don’t Receive Requests for unknown users.

TikTok: Family Pairing

TikTok’s Family Pairing feature allows parents to set screen time limits, restrict inappropriate content, and monitor activity by linking their accounts to their children.

Open Settings & Privacy and select Family Pairing under Content and Display.

Send an invite to your teen’s TikTok account and customize safety settings, including Daily Screen Time.

Snapchat: Family Center

Snapchat’s Family Center helps to view your teen’s friends list and see who they’re chatting with while respecting their privacy.

Search for Family Center in the app and invite your teen to join.

Once they accept, you can monitor their contacts and report any suspicious activity.

YouTube Kids

For younger children, YouTube Kids provides a safer environment. Set up your child’s profile based on their age to filter content accordingly. Sign in with your account and customize the viewing settings.

By utilizing these parental controls, you can ensure your child’s online experience is safe, secure, and appropriate for their age.

