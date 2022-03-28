How to Setup a Free VPN on an Android devices
As we do so much online, especially now that we’re practically all working remotely, keeping your activities secure and private is becoming increasingly important. Some of these issues can be addressed with the use of a reliable VPN (virtual private network). Want to set up a Free VPN on your Android phone, laptop, or tablet? You have a guide below to get it started right away.
Free VPN is incorporated into Android phones and tablets, but the process of setting one up and connecting to it can be time consuming. Furthermore, Open VPN, which is usually regarded as more secure and dependable than PPTP and L2TP/IPSec, is not among the protocols accessible.
As a result, rather than manually setting a VPN on your Android phone, we recommend subscribing to a provider that offers Android-specific Free VPN apps. Instead of entering server domains and pre-shared keys, simply download the app, log in, select a server, and tap connect.
How to Connect Free VPN on Android phone
- Open the phone’s Settings menu. Keep in mind that the steps below may differ based on the device you’re using.
Select Wi-Fi & Internet or Wireless & Networks from the drop-down menus. To begin, navigate to the network settings page.
- Select VPN. On some smartphones, you may need to touch ‘More’ first to broaden the selections.
- In the top right corner, tap the + sign. If you don’t see one, go to the advanced options menu and look for it usually by tapping on the three vertical dots icon.
- Fill in the required details, such as the server address, username, and password. The network administrator will give you with this information.