How to Setup a Free VPN on an Android devices

As we do so much online, especially now that we’re practically all working remotely, keeping your activities secure and private is becoming increasingly important. Some of these issues can be addressed with the use of a reliable VPN (virtual private network). Want to set up a Free VPN on your Android phone, laptop, or tablet? You have a guide below to get it started right away.

Free VPN is incorporated into Android phones and tablets, but the process of setting one up and connecting to it can be time consuming. Furthermore, Open VPN, which is usually regarded as more secure and dependable than PPTP and L2TP/IPSec, is not among the protocols accessible.

As a result, rather than manually setting a VPN on your Android phone, we recommend subscribing to a provider that offers Android-specific Free VPN apps. Instead of entering server domains and pre-shared keys, simply download the app, log in, select a server, and tap connect.

How to Connect Free VPN on Android phone