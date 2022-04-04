How to setup VPN under 10 minutes on your phone

People are rightfully concerned about their privacy after the Senate voted to allow internet service providers to sell your personal information to ads. While protecting your privacy is crucial, this does not need signing up for a VPN service and tunnelling all of your internet traffic through VPN servers.

Unfortunately, utilising certain VPN companies might be just as harmful as not using a VPN at all. Users’ connection information are logged by several popular providers, which can then be sold to other parties. Some unsecure providers can leak connection information, leaving you as vulnerable as if you weren’t using a VPN.

A VPN can provide piece of mind if you’re concerned about the risks of utilising public Wi-Fi to check important business email accounts, bank account balances, or plane ticket and passport information.

How to setup VPN in 10 minutes

Your first step is the same whether you’re using an iPhone or an Android phone: Choose a VPN that is compatible with your mobile device and that you enjoy using. Here’s how to do it:

On your smartphone, open the Google Play store app and tap the search bar at the top of the screen.

2. Type the name of the VPN you want to use into the search bar and select it from the list of apps that appears. Make sure you’re installing the official app rather than a copycat by looking at the app’s author. The app creator’s name and the company’s name should be the same. Wait for the app to download after clicking Install.

3. After installing the VPN app, exit the Google Play store and return.

4. You’ll be asked to provide your login details or join up for the service the first time you use any premium VPN app.

Check your email for a confirmation link from your new VPN provider if you’re asked to sign up with an email address (which is usually always the case).