How to Stop Random Users From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

The messaging platform, WhatsApp is one of the best apps when it comes to connecting people. Initially used for chatting, in no time we got an audio and video calling feature that made us feel close to our friends and family living miles apart. While these are surely great features, the WhatsApp groups also landed as a blessing in disguise. These days, we also stay connected to our colleagues to share or milestones, etc via WhatsApp group, so its importance is widespread. However, sometimes people exploit these features by adding too many people to groups for advertising their own products.

How many times were you added to the group by someone you don’t even know and were only promoting their own services? I am sure the answer would be many times, and I understand the anger associated with it since I have also gone through all of this. Since we all hate to be a part of unnecessary groups but at the same time consider it rude to leave the group, there is a war between what you do not like and what you do not want to do. So in order to keep yourself safe from all of this, there is a way out: a filter that will stop unknown people from adding you to the groups.

Do you feel annoyed when someone adds you to unwanted groups?

While many people do not know about it, there is a setting that lets you stop random people from adding you to WhatsApp groups. In order to do this, you need to go to the privacy section of your WhatsApp account and choose a setting that will let you customize who can add you to groups and, by default, the setting is set to ‘Everyone’, which means anyone with your phone number can add you in a group.

It should be noted here that, even if you choose this setting, admins would be able to send you links privately and ask you to join groups. However, you can ignore such messages.

How to Stop unknown People from Adding you to WhatsApp Groups

In order to prevent unknown people from adding you to WhatsApp groups, you need to follow the steps below: