Here is How to Subscribe to Jazz Weekly Super Plus Package

Jazz has recently introduced a weekly offer for its prepaid users. Jazz Weekly Super Plus Package gives you convenience for seven days to stay connected with your loved ones. If you want to avail this offer, here is How to Subscribe to Weekly Super Plus Package.

Offered Incentives:

10 GB DATA (5 GB 2AM – 2PM)

5000 Jazz Mins

50 Other Network Mins

5000 SMS

How to Avail the offer:

Price:

Users can get Jazz Weekly Super Plus Offer in just Rs. 222 incl. tax

Validity:

Jazz Weekly Super Plus Offer is valid for 7 days only

Status Code:

You can the status of the package by dialing *505*2#

Terms and Condition: