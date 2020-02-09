Here is How to Subscribe to Jazz Weekly Super Plus Package
Jazz has recently introduced a weekly offer for its prepaid users. Jazz Weekly Super Plus Package gives you convenience for seven days to stay connected with your loved ones. If you want to avail this offer, here is How to Subscribe to Weekly Super Plus Package.
Offered Incentives:
- 10 GB DATA (5 GB 2AM – 2PM)
- 5000 Jazz Mins
- 50 Other Network Mins
- 5000 SMS
How to Avail the offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *505#
Price:
- Users can get Jazz Weekly Super Plus Offer in just Rs. 222 incl. tax
Validity:
- Jazz Weekly Super Plus Offer is valid for 7 days only
Status Code:
- You can the status of the package by dialing *505*2#
Terms and Condition:
- Offer is available for Jazz and Warid prepaid subscribers only
- Upon dialing *505#, the customer can avail Weekly Super Plus offer for x+6 days
- All incentives will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hours of the 7th calendar day
- Free Minutes/ SMS/ Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)
- On-net minutes are usable for both Jazz and Warid
- Free data MBs are consumable on 2G/3G/4G network
- The bundle is non-recursive and users can subscribe to it multiple times
- Customers will have to dial *505# again to avail the bundle more than once
- In the case of multiple subscriptions, the previous incentive will be added and new validity will be applicable
- Call Setup charges are not applicable for this bundle. However, the balance of Rs.0.15 needs to make calls through the bundle
- Customer will charge at per his/her respective base rate package in case bundle incentives have exhausted and customers do not subscribe to any other bundle. For data, the base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB
- Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime