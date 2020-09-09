How to Transcribe Audio File Online With Microsoft Word

Microsoft word has made our lives easier. We can write a big article, thesis, or blog on it with plenty of tools at our disposal. However, sometimes writing gets extremely boring and tiring and we want to convert speech to text. Yes, it is now possible in Microsoft word as now by using the transcribe option we can easily convert speech to the text within the app. This blog focuses on the feature that is launched by Microsoft word that lets you How to Transcribe Audio File Online.

We keep on transcribing long interviews and videos into a written form which is quite a time taking. Microsoft has now made life easier and has launched a feature that can do both these tasks without any manual help. So if you are looking to transcribe the audio in Microsoft word, you need to follow the steps mentioned below.

How to transcribe Audio file

To start transcribing an audio file in Microsoft Word, follow these steps.

Go to Microsoft Word online Now log in to your account. When you are done, create a new document. Go to the Home Tab and click the down arrow place next to Dictate and click Transcribe. It will show two options — Upload audio and Start recording. Tap on Upload audio to upload an audio file for transcription. This process is little time taking and audio files in wav, M4a, mp4 and mp3 formats can be uploaded. Done. Enjoy the Transcripted document If you want to edit the transcribe file, click on the pencil icon and click on the tick icon to confirm. The word also provides audio controls if you want to hear the audio file for making corrections.

You can also record your audio in real-time to Transcribe and convert it to the document by following the steps mentioned above. Isn’t it easy? Now transcribe your documents on the go.

